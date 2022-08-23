13 years after the global phenomenon that took the world by storm, James Cameron's Avatar returns to theaters next month and is coming back in a way never seen before with stunning 4K dynamic range for a limited time only starting September 23. The announcement comes shortly after the film's removal from Disney+ earlier this month.

The trailer, uploaded on the official Avatar YouTube page, reveals some classic imagery from the film in its new upgraded look showcasing the deep and vibrant colors that the film will have in its new 4K upgrade. The trailer showcases a montage of Pandora's beautiful imagery that audiences fell in love with back in 2009 with footage of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) exploring the world in his avatar body. After a brief action montage, the trailer ends with Jake and Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, saying "I see you," to each other. Alongside the release of the trailer, a new poster for the film has also been revealed which features a highly-detailed closeup of Neytiri ready for battle.

Now with the iconic 2009 science fiction epic returning to theaters, a new generation of filmgoers will be able to experience the film the way it was meant to be seen on the big screen. The re-release comes with the hype for the highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which splashes its way into theaters this December. With the release of a 4K edition of the film exclusively in theaters, a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will likely follow after it finishes its theatrical run in an undetermined date.

The original Avatar was released in 2009 and became a game changer in the filmmaking landscape due to its pioneering use of motion capture technology and innovative use of 3D. The film, which was well received by critics and audiences, would become the highest-grossing film of all time, becoming the first to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Avatar remained at the top of the all-time box office until 2019 with the release of Avengers: Endgame, which slightly surpassed it. However, that didn't last long as a Chinese re-release in 2021 boosted the sci-fi epic back to the top where it stays to this day. With the film re-releasing in theaters next month, audiences can finally return to the world of Pandora in the most immersive experience possible.

Avatar comes back to theaters in all formats on September 23. Check out the official trailer and poster for the re-release of the film below: