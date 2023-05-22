This summer is shaping up to be an exciting time for fans of James Cameron's epic science fiction franchise. According to an exclusive report from People Magazine, the first Avatar film will be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD. The film arrives on June 20, the same day its long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuts in the format as well, giving fans the opportunity to double-dip their return to Pandora.

However, the arrival of the 4K Blu-ray comes eight months after the official theatrical re-release in September of last year, which remastered the film in stunning 4K UHD and featured the inclusion of an additional deleted scene. The upcoming "collector's edition" of the film also comes with exclusive cover art featuring Jake and Neytiri amidst the natural wonders of Pandora, reminding fans of why they fell in love with the movie in the first place, this time available to experience in stunning 4K.

No word yet on if an upgraded 3D Blu-ray is set to arrive sometime in the near future, especially as the format itself continues to decline in interest from the public. However, the remastered quality of the film won't be the only exciting thing to look forward to, as the upcoming 4K Blu-ray will feature additional bonus features as well. Brand-new bonus material includes "Memories from Avatar" and "Avatar: A Look Back," which will serve as a fun throwback for fans as they take a deep dive into their memories from when the film debuted in theaters back in 2009.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Beloved Franchise Has a Bright Future in Store

The first Avatar arrived in theaters in December 2009 to critical acclaim and became a box office milestone, ending its record-breaking run as the highest-grossing film of all time and the first ever to surpass $2 billion globally. With the film proving to be lucrative, it came as no surprise a sequel would eventually arrive. However, despite 13 years of waiting, the release of Avatar: The Way of Water has proven that the franchise has much in store, with a third film already on the way and set to debut in 2024.

Specific plot details remain under wraps for now, but previous reports promise that the film will take the franchise in a different direction with a shift in perspectives, this time focusing on Lo'ak, who will serve as the story's central character. Similarly to how Way of Water introduced the oceans of Pandora, the third Avatar will film feature the appearance of the Ash People, a tribe of Na'vi that reside in Pandora's volcanic regions and will have a more antagonistic role in the story. Additional materials will be revealed as the film approaches its eventual release date, but until then, fans can return to the world of Pandora in stunning 4K Ultra HD this summer.

Avatar debuts on 4K Ultra HD on June 20. Check out the official trailer for the iconic blockbuster below.