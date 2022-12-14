We still have a lot of ground to cover until we see the end of the Avatar franchise. As you may know, Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four installments planned, with new entries rolling out every two years. On top of that, director and screenwriter James Cameron has already teased he has ideas for Avatar 6 and 7. Cameron has spent the better part of the last 15 years immersed in the Pandora world, and the question that the long-term project often prompts is: Will the Titanic mastermind stay on to direct all of the future installments?

In a previous interview with Collider, Cameron alluded to the idea of another filmmaker taking on the project, and stated that “there are a lot of good filmmakers out there and a lot of good filmmakers that understand how to do CG and animation and world-building and all that sort of thing,” and stressed that it would take a lot of time to transfer the knowledge he accumulated over the last decade to someone else. However, he said it would be good to have a backup plan, and now Avatar producer Jon Landau underscores that the possibility of changing directors at some point is not actually a wild assumption. He told our own Perri Nemiroff:

“I do think it's a possibility because I think you would've said the same thing when Jim wrote his draft of ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ that Jim's never going to give this up for someone else to do. And we found a director who wanted to continue with what our vision was of the movie and allowed us to create a partnership with Robert [Rodriguez] where I was on the set every day with him, we edited the movie in Los Angeles, we were very much a part of the visual effects. So I think there are directors who can do that, and that was a great experience. And I think Jim is saying it now because of that experience with Robert. I think that proved to him that, when he's ready, there will be someone. Do I ever think he's gonna be ready? I'm not sure about that one.”

There's Still a Lot More Pandora to Come

Even though the future of the Avatar franchise is extremely ambitious, we’re yet to see if Disney and 20th Century Studios will still be willing to foot the bill for the upcoming years. Cameron didn’t mince words when he called Avatar: The Way of Water “very f—expensive,” and made it clear that turning a profit is fundamental for the franchise to carry on. However, production continues moving forward as some elements of the franchise are shot back to back–like the first act of Avatar 4. If we’ll get to see it, only time will tell.

Avatar: The Way of Water chronicles the life of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) 14 years after they first crossed paths. Now, they need to lead the Na’vi in defending Pandora–and their kids–one more time. The cast also features Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Cliff Curtis, and many others.

