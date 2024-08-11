The Big Picture Disney reveals details about the new Avatar land at Disneyland California, inspired by upcoming Avatar films.

The new land will focus on aquatic biomes with a thrilling water ride as the main attraction.

Other new rides coming to Disney California Adventure include a water attraction themed to Coco and an expansion to Avengers Campus.

While the world of James Cameron's Avatar expands with several new films, the award-winning and record-breaking franchise is expanding its presence in Disney theme parks as well. During their Experiences Showcase at the 2024 D23 Expo, Disney shared some new details about the all-new Avatar land that will be coming to California Adventure at Disneyland California. Disney's first Avatar land, titled "Pandora - The World of Avatar", opened in 2017 at the Animal Kingdom in Florida, but this new land will be far from the same experience at Walt Disney World.

As presented at the panel, this new land is directly inspired by the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the other films that are also in active development. The aquatic area will encapsulate essentially everything we've learned so far about the expansive universe presented in James Cameron's movies. Where the land in Florida depicts the massive jungles and floating mountains of Pandora, this new locale will take a deep dive into the vibrant beaches and treacherous swamplands.

These biomes will be on full display for the brand-new attraction, which appears to be a thrilling water ride. Described as "an excursion of natural wonders" among the wilds of Pandora, this new experience will be the main E-ticket attraction that inhabits Pandora. The concept art for the ride teases sights like wandering Na'vi, voracious Viperwolves, and a breaching Tulkun.

What Other New Rides Are Coming to Disney California Adventure?

The new Avatar land is certainly one of the most exciting new projects coming to Disneyland California, but it's not the only new experience coming to California Adventure. In fact, the new Avatar ride isn't even the only new water ride that is coming to the theme park. Right after sharing the new details for the new Avatar land, Disney also announced that a new water attraction themed to the Pixar hit, Coco, is also in development and set to begin production soon.

Disney also shared some long-awaited details for the new expansion to "Avengers Campus", which will reportedly double the size of the Marvel-themed land. The anticipated major ride that will see guests help the Avengers against the dreaded multiversal tyrant King Thanos, will be titled Avengers: Infinity Defense, and will be a huge attraction on a grand and epic scale. Also announced was a new side attraction called Stark Flight Lab, which will see Robert Downey Jr. reprise his role as Iron Man, AKA Tony Stark.

A release window for the new Avatar land has not been announced, but the first two Avatar films are streaming now on Disney+.

