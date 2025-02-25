James Cameron is putting us through the technological wringer once again with Avatar: Fire & Ash, the highly anticipated third installment in his billion-dollar Avatar franchise. With the film set for release in December this year, Cameron has provided an encouraging and surprising update, revealing that post-production is well on track, and that early reactions suggest it could be the strongest entry in the series yet, which is very exciting news.

“I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far,” Cameron said in a recent interview with Stuff in New Zealand. “We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way.”

Now that's obviously a pretty bold claim from Cameron, given how well-received the first two films have been by audiences and critics alike. The 2009 original remains the highest-grossing film of all time, while 2022’s The Way of Water shattered all expectations, grossing over $2.3 billion worldwide, and creating the meme of "never doubt James Cameron". So for part three, we are definitely not doubting James Cameron. Now, with Fire & Ash, Cameron is set to introduce audiences to another breathtaking corner of Pandora.

‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ Will Continue to Push Boundaries