Audiences are about to return to Pandora thanks to Avatar: Fire and Ash. New concept art from the upcoming sequel has been released, showing Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) riding an ilu. The creatures were introduced during the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Metkayina community shares a deep connection with every lifeform from the ocean, which is why they were able to form a bond with the ilu. Lo'ak will need to learn how to be more responsible once Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres on the big screen, especially now that he will be dealing with the loss of his brother.

Not much is known about the premise of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) will still be devastated after Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) was killed during the final battle of the second installment of the series. They will have to deal with their grief while facing new challenges Pandora will throw at them, including the potential return of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). The powerful antagonist has been giving the Sully family a hard time since the first Avatar movie. Not even death could stop Quaritch from chasing Jake Sully, with the villain's mind being transferred to an artificial Na'vi body.

James Cameron has been working on the Avatar franchise for a very long time. The first installment of the series came out in 2009. When the movie that introduced Jake and Neytiri to the world became a massive global box office hit, Cameron was ready to announce he had actually planned a massive saga centered around these characters and their journey across Pandora. It took thirteen years for The Way of Water to premiere in theaters. But the story can't be contained any longer.

The Cast of 'Avatar'

James Cameron has recruited some of the most talented performers in the industry in order to bring the world of Avatar to life. Sigourney Weaver will return in Avatar: Fire and Ash as Kiri, Jake and Sully's brave daughter. New additions to the franchise include David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin. The next three installments of the series will introduce characters that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while the plot of the sequels remains a mystery that can only be solved when the blockbuster stories premiere on the big screen.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters in the United States on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: Empire