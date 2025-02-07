They're big, they're blue, and they're coming after you. Well, probably. The 'they' of that statement refers to the Wind Traders of Pandora, the Tlalim Clan, and the newest addition to James Cameron's world of Pandora in Avatar: Fire & Ash, and for all the dazzling bioluminescence and breathtaking landscapes of Pandora, few sights are as thrilling or exhilarating as flying on the back of a Banshee. Flight has always been a hugely important part of the Avatar story and now, Fire & Ash is about to take that sensation to the next level with a new clan that doesn’t just ride the winds, they live among them.

Empire Magazine has just unveiled the first look at one of the new characters of the movie in the form of David Thewlis (Harry Potter franchise) as Peylak, a chief whose drip is pretty good, if we're being honest with you. Peylak is the chief of the Wind Traders, a vibrant, high-flying community of Na’vi who navigate Pandora on massive, jellyfish-like creatures unlike anything we’ve seen in the franchise so far.

Thewlis' casting was announced years ago, and it was assumed by many that he would be playing one of the movie's non-Stephen Lang antagonists from the Mangkwan (or Ash) Clan, but as it turns out, Peylak isn't a terrifying enemy, he's the most graceful and colorful leader with a wardrobe that would make Pedro Pascal's stylist point at and say "bring me twenty of these!"

Who Are the Wind Traders of Pandora?

“They’re upbeat, happy, colourful,” said Fire & Ash costume designer Deborah L. Scott to Empire, describing the Wind Traders. “And when they come into our movie, everyone’s excited to see them. It’s like the circus is in town.”

That energy is reflected in Peylak’s stunning, sunset-colored cloak, a piece of design that went through several versions before reaching its final form. Originally envisioned as a rugged, rustic garment, it was Cameron who pushed for something even more visually striking.

“Jim said, ‘I just don’t think it’s grand enough,’” Scott recalls. “So I went back and reinvented it.”

The result we get is a rizz-worthy Na’vi chieftain who carries himself with the presence of a king and the flair of a rock star. “The way he carries himself, he’s got great posture,” Scott adds. “He’s absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Avatar: Fire & Ash will release worldwide in theaters on December 19, 2025.