What may be the most anticipated blockbuster of the year just got its most exciting look yet. Collider’s Britta DeVore is in attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Disney held a panel to show off new looks at its upcoming slate of movies. One project that received a new sneak peek was Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s legendary sci-fi franchise. Disney showed a four-minute clip of Avatar: Fire and Ash that featured Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), while also providing the first looks at Avatar 3’s Ash village and more. The first Avatar movies were hailed for their stunning visuals and vibrant color, and while the visuals are sure to be on par if not better than prior entries, audiences are sure to see a more desolate version of Pandora when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19. Here's what we saw:

The sweeping landscapes of Avatar are alive and well in the sneak peek for Fire and Ash.

We fly high above the water with the Na'vi and their massive ships that chart a course through the sky. Moving in between mountains and stony outcrops, they continue to glide through the sky until raiders are spotted. Descending upon Jake and his clan, the raiders waste no time in their surprise attack. Arrows fly between both parties as both clans try to protect their own. Next, we see the incredible ashy plane with heavy smoke falling down from volcanic formations. The third installment certainly won't be lacking in drama and heartfelt connections, as the characters forge paths that have yet been explored in the franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron recently sat down for an interview and spoke about his creative process in writing such complex characters who aren’t always the most likable. Jake Sully, in particular, has had moments that had the audience doubting him, but Cameron says this is intentional and that his goal was to “make him an a**hole.” Cameron has also shown his wife an early cut of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and he confirmed that she cried for four hours. It’s unclear if this is due to a major character death or just the sheer beauty of the film. However, with most of the Sully clan still alive through two movies, it might be time for the third installment to pump up the stakes and take one of the audience’s favorites away for good.

‘Avatar 3’ Could Continue a Ridiculously Impressive Trend