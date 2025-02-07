On the same day that Disney delivered the first look at a crucial character in Avatar: Fire and Ash, the leader of the Wind Traders, the studio followed it up by revealing another look at the other side of the war for Pandora. Empire Magazine has another look at concept art from the third chapter of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, showing the signature boats and helicopters used by the RDA’s “Sky People” for travel and warfare. The report also features an interview with Avatar: Fire and Ash production designer Ben Procter, who spoke about what the third movie will bring to the table in terms of action. He mentions that we’re going to see a “battle for the ages” in the film, and a fight that will also make Avatar: The Way of Water’s final sequence look like “nothing but a skirmish.”

The first Avatar movie sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) come to Pandora as a human who learns the ways of the Na’vi while acting as an avatar driver for his deceased brother before ultimately moving his consciousness from his human body to his avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water sees Jake as the new leader of his tribe, but forced on the run to protect those closest to him, to defend himself once again from Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his band of jarheads. Plot specifics about Avatar: Fire and Ash are being kept under wraps at this time, but after Avatar 2 introduced the world to the Metkayina (water clan), Avatar 3 will take the audience to the home of the Ash people while surely providing the most grueling challenge Jake has ever faced.

When Is ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Coming Out?

Avatar: Fire and Ash has been set for release exclusively in theaters on December 19 later this year, but it won’t be the final chapter in the story of Jake Sully on Pandora. The fourth Avatar movie that is currently untitled and will also see the Pandoran debut of Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, has been set for release on December 21, 2029, four years after Avatar 3. Avatar 5 has also been confirmed to release two years later on December 19, 2031, but this is subject to change as the Avatar movies are no strangers to delays.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19. Check out the new concept art from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.