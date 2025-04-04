Not long after Disney’s official panel at CinemaCon unveiled a new clip of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s legendary sci-fi franchise, just got another exciting look. Empire Magazine has a new still from the upcoming film, showing Lo’ak surfing on the back of Payakan, his Tulkun companion with whom he forms a bond in the second film. This new image is likely from the first act of Avatar: Fire and Ash, before Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family depart the Metkayina clan to visit the Ash people. It’s unknown at this time if the reason for their departure will once again be because Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is closing in on him, or if it’s their choice to leave and explore another side of Pandora.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is due in theaters on December 19 later this year, and it will see Jake, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family travel to visit the Ash people as they mourn the death of Neteyam, their son who dies in Avatar: The Way of Water. Varang (Oona Chaplin) is the leader of the Ash people, and she has had to overcome an entirely different set of trials and tribulations than her forest and water-dwelling brothers and sisters. Avatar: Fire and Ash will also feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, who will play both the young Kiri and Dr. Grace Augustine, with the second likely coming in flashbacks. Harry Potter veteran David Thewlis has also joined the fray as Peylak, with other stars such as Edie Falco, Giovanni Ribisi, and Joel David Moore also returning.

Did the First Two ‘Avatar’ Movies Win Any Oscars?

Image via Empire Magazine

The first Avatar film, which was released in 2009, won three Oscars and was nominated for six more. The film took home the gold for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction, but it lost in other categories such as Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Score, and Best Editing. Avatar: The Way of Water found even less success at the 2023 Academy Awards, winning only for Best Visual Effects despite earning nominations in three other categories. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best Sound, but it won only for its special effects.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and check out the new image above.