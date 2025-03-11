If there’s one thing James Cameron knows how to do—aside from breaking box office records—it’s making audiences cry. From the gut-wrenching final moments of Titanic to the emotional devastation of Terminator 2’s lava thumbs-up, Cameron has mastered the art of cinematic heartbreak. The Avatar films are no exception, with The Way of Water delivering one of its most devastating moments in the death of Jake and Neytiri’s eldest son, Neteyam. But according to Cameron, the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, might be the most emotional of them all. Eywa help us all.

Case in point: Suzy Amis Cameron, the director’s wife, saw a cut of the film late last year and was completely overwhelmed. “My wife watched the whole thing from end to end—she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd,” Cameron recalled. The reaction? “She bawled for four hours.”

Cameron admitted that he couldn’t even get proper feedback from her. “She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time,’” he laughed.

While it’s easy to assume Suzy’s reaction might be heightened by her personal connection to Cameron’s work, the filmmaker believes her response is a good indicator of how audiences will react when Fire and Ash hits theaters in December 2025. “She’s a pretty good bellwether,” he noted. “She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it.”

What Else Do We Know About 'Avatar: Fire & Ash'?