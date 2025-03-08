Oh no, let's not get any more drinks, we can't possibly afford to at this rate. As we all know, James Cameron isn’t known for short movies, and it looks like Avatar: Fire and Ash will push the limits once again. The Way of Water sequel, set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, will be even longer than its predecessor, Cameron revealed in a new interview with Empire. With The Way of Water already clocking in at 187 minutes, and the original Avatar at 145 minutes, Cameron’s next chapter in the saga is set to test audience endurance in the most immersive (or bladder-challenging) way possible.

Now, originally, Fire and Ash wasn’t supposed to be xits own film. The decision to split the second and third installments came after Cameron and his team realized they had too many ideas crammed into The Way of Water's first act. “In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2,” Cameron explained. “The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we were not drilling down enough on character. So I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to split it.’”

By dividing the films, Cameron and his writing team—Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman (writing Avatar 4), and Shane Salerno (Avatar 5)—were able to flesh out the characters rather than just keep pushing the plot forward. “It was spectacular. You’re talking about a character deeply for days and days, and all of a sudden there they are,” Silver said, reflecting on the writing process, while adding that she felt that decision gave the characters more room to breathe.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is Deeply Personal