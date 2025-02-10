We may be more than two years away from the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sci-fi epic sequel from James Cameron that earned over $2 billion at the global box office and was nominated for four Oscars, but fans can rest easy knowing the return to Pandora is now officially closing in. Avatar: Fire and Ash has been set for release on December 19 later this year, and promotion for the film is ramping up as Disney and 20th Century Fox have begun releasing new looks at the threequel. Empire Magazine is the latest to release new concept art from the movie, which comes in the form of a new look at the Ash village, home of the new Na’vi we are set to meet in Avatar 3, the Mangkwan clan.

Previously released images and concept art from the movie have shown both sides of the ongoing war for Pandora, through both the lens of the native Na’vi, and the RDA/Sky People who now seek to rule Pandora after Earth has become uninhabitable. This new concept art of the Ash village shows a dark and grim side of Pandora, particularly when compared to previous parts of the planet we’ve seen that are teeming with life and vibrant color. Spending time on the beautiful planet of Pandora is one of the biggest draws of the Avatar movies, but no franchise can find success without innovating. It will certainly be interesting to see how James Cameron introduces this new side of Pandora that seems almost like a different world than the other parts of the planet we’ve come to know and love.

Who Will Star in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’?

Image via Empire Magazine

Avatar: Fire and Ash will see the return of franchise veterans such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaňa, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Giovanni Ribisi, who have all appeared in both Avatar movies under James Cameron thus far. Also back to reprise their roles are Kate Winslet as Ronal and Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, the former as the Tsahík and the latter as the Olo’eytkan of the Metkayina clan. However, their roles are expected to be smaller, as Jake and his family will likely depart the Metkayina early in the movie as they venture into the Ash plains of Pandora.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and watch the first two Avatar movies on Disney+.