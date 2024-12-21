Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) is one of the most important characters in the Avatar franchise, and the actress behind the warrior is ready for what is to come in the next installment of the series. During an interview with Deadline, Saldaña talked about what the Sully family will be up to once Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in theaters next year. The last time these characters were seen on the big screen, they went through a major loss. Here's what Zoe Saldaña said when asked about her character's state of mind in the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash:

The way that we left the Sully family, they’re mourning heavily the loss of their child. So I do believe that that will carry out a great deal in the third installment of Avatar. Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptance, of accepting who they are and what they must be for each other and how they’re going to push forward to keep their family safe. And I love the fact that in the core of this entire saga is a beautiful love story, and I love that Jim really wrote that for them. But it’s not going to be easy. They’re not always going to meet eye to eye, and I just hope that they keep each other safe. That’s my hope for them.

Neytiri has endured a very complicated journey ever since she was introduced in the first Avatar movie. The character considered Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) dangerous at first, but after they got to know each other, the individuals from very different communities became a couple. The peace the Sully family experienced couldn't last forever. During the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, the couple lost their oldest child, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). The teenager's life and eventual demise was a crucial storyline in the sequel, which is why it makes sense for Neytiri to struggle with the loss in the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The premise of Avatar: Fire and Ash remains under wraps. James Cameron wants viewers to wait until next year in order to find out what will happen with the rivalry between the Sully family and the new version of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). The characters have been enemies for more than a decade at this point. After Neteyam's death, the grudge between the warriors will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Cast of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Zoe Saldaña won't be the only cast member from previous Avatar movies who will be returning in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Sigourney Weaver will reprise her role as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's daughter. Before she was cast as the young girl, Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie of the series. Kate Winslet will be seen once again as Ronal, one of the most important figures of the Metkayina community. The working relationship between Kate Winslet and James Cameron that began in Titanic will continue thanks to Avatar: Fire and Ash. The stage has been set for the third installment of the series to take over the global box office in about a year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in theaters in the United States on December 19, 2025. The first two Avatar films are streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

