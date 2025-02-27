It’s been well over a decade since Avatar first took audiences to Pandora, and with The Way of Water triumphantly justifying James Cameron’s ambitious plans for the franchise, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the next installment, Avatar: Fire & Ash. Now, while details on the highly anticipated sequel remain tightly under wraps apart from those very carefully released nuggets, Stephen Lang — who plays the returning Colonel Miles Quaritch — offered an encouraging update on the film’s progress in an exclusive conversation with Collider, while promoting his upcoming role in Prime Video's big budget biblical epic, House of David.

When asked if he had wrapped all of his scenes for Fire & Ash and the other Avatar sequels, Lang confirmed that, as far as he knows, his work is complete and that he shouldn't.

"I give you a tentative yes, absolutely. But you know, with Jim, you never know. I believe I'm finished. I've already been finished! By God, I've shot enough! But as I say, with him, there's a phone line that's always open that says, 'We need you here. Get your ass out here,' and I'll be there. I think it's done. I think we're done."

Given Cameron’s reputation for fine-tuning and expanding his films during production, it wouldn’t be a massive shock if additional shooting days are scheduled before the film’s release. However, Lang’s update suggests that Fire & Ash is progressing smoothly, with principal photography seemingly in the rear view mirror for at least one of its key players, and that he isn't anticipating having to travel back down to New Zealand for any more action.

What We Know About 'Avatar: Fire & Ash'

Image via Empire

Following the emotional events of The Way of Water, Fire & Ash is expected to explore a darker chapter in the Na’vi saga, with the likes of Lang, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and more returning. While proper plot details remain scarce, Cameron has teased a major shift in the story’s focus, including the introduction of the “Ash People,” a fire-based Na’vi clan that will challenge everything audiences think they know about Pandora, and the "Wind Traders," who take to the skies of the planet.

Lang’s Quaritch — who was brought back as a Recombinant in The Way of Water — will also have a major role in the sequel, with Cameron confirming that his journey is far from over. While Quaritch began to show signs of internal conflict in the previous film thanks to his unexpected connection to his son, Spider (Jack Champion), Fire & Ash will likely push him further towards the light side, even if we'll never truly trust him.

Avatar: Fire & Ash is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025.