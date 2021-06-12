While we await the next installment(s) in James Cameron's Avatar movie franchise, we now know just about when the new video game adaptation from Ubisoft will arrive. The gaming company closed out their E3 presentation with quite the sizzle reel of existing, announced, and future projects, but the big reveal here was the title drop, first trailer, and rough release date target for their Avatar game.

Dubbed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the adaptation will arrive as a first-person, action-adventure, standalone story some time in 2022. It's a nice return to the title planet and, as expected, players will get to step into the oversized feet of a native Na'vi in order to explore a never-before-seen region of Pandora.

RELATED: 'Avatar' Officially Beats 'Avengers: Endgame' as All-Time Highest-Grossing Film Thanks to Re-Release

Check out the first reveal trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora below:

Coming in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna. Add the game to your wishlist on: www.ubisoft.com/r/omt_FWD3_videokit Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

KEEP READING: New 'Avatar' Sequels Set Photos Prove James Cameron Still Freaking Loves Boats

Share Share Tweet Email

'7 Days' Stars Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan on Shooting a Rom-Com During a Pandemic Roshan Sethi talks about arranged marriages and why last summer was the perfect time to make his feature directing debut.

Read Next