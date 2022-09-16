If you’re a fan of James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Wednesday, September 21st at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a special screening of Avatar – The IMAX 3D Experience before it’s back in theaters beginning September 23rd for a two-week limited engagement in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. The festivities begin at 6pm with a cocktail reception followed by a 7pm screening of the film.

While we usually have a Q&A with our events, for this one, we’re just showing the movie. However, we will be hosting a pre-show reception for all guests, which will include food and drinks!

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special IMAX screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Avatar in IMAX 3D.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We'll contact the people that won tickets on Monday, September 19th.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

As someone that hasn’t seen Avatar in many years, I’m really looking forward to watching it in again in IMAX 3D next week at our event to help me get ready for Avatar: The Way of Water this December.

For more on the IMAX re-release of Avatar, you can watch the IMAX trailer below.