For years, the joke was that “nobody remembers Avatar.” It’s easy to see why the joke caught on. Avatar broke box office records, yet people weren’t quoting it every day like the Marvel movies, for instance, and character names like Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore) didn’t take on new lives in the everyday lexicon of moviegoers. Its reputation as an oddly forgotten movie seemed to be solidified by 2015 and became so widespread that The New York Times just did a piece on this phenomenon. Of course, that piece is emerging just in time to tie into the theatrical debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel being greeted with such enormous anticipation that it certainly makes one reconsider if Avatar really had been forgotten for all those years.

The thing is, Avatar never went away in terms of its pop culture influence. It’s just that it manifested into something different than we’re used to in terms of how 21st-century blockbusters remind us of their existence. Rather than delivering annual sequels or a deluge of streaming TV spin-offs, Avatar’s influence was felt with its contributions to visual effects in cinema.

CGI in the late 2000s Wasn't That Believable

Let’s go back in time to 2009. The Black Eyed Peas are dominating every Billboard chart imaginable. The Balloon Boy saga is taking over news sites everywhere. And Avatar, it’s just about to hit movie theaters. We have to remember the state of visual effects at this moment. CGI had become incredibly commonplace in live-action films of all sizes, to the point that more practically realized features like The Dark Knight were seen as a welcome throwback. However, CGI couldn’t do everything just yet. There were still obstacles to making digital effects wizardry believable that had become embarrassingly obvious over the years.

This included making motion-capture characters audiences could believe. While Andy Serkis characters like Gollum and King Kong managed to work like a charm with this technology (Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones was also pulled off with grace), they were also often the only motion-capture characters in the films they inhabited. Features with largely or entirely motion-capture animated casts were few and far between, but the ones that had employed this technology had gone…not great. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was quickly forgotten after its 2001 theatrical launch, while Robert Zemeckis movies like The Polar Express became punchlines for their creepy digital humans. So far, motion-capture animation wasn’t so much the technology of the future but rather an instant obstacle to getting the audience to care about any of your characters.

Image via 20th Century Fox

'Avatar' Paved the Way for CGI Movies

Enter Avatar, which suddenly got the entire planet to stand up and cheer for motion-capture animated characters. The problems of the past suddenly felt like a distant memory and a whole new world of opportunities for visual effects wizardry opened up. Motion-capture animation wasn’t done going through its growing pains (hi Mars Needs Moms) but in the years that followed, the technology would build on the breakthroughs of Avatar to keep dazzling audiences. Characters like the Tharks in John Carter, Caesar and the apes in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and its sequels, Alita in Alita: Battle Angel, and so many others would never have been possible without the Na’vi. You may not see Avatar T-shirts adorning random strangers when you’re shopping at Kroger, but watch any big blockbuster using motion-capture animation in the last decade or so and you’ll see the legacy of Avatar.

'Avatar’s Digital Landscapes Were a Breakthrough

Similarly, Avatar’s use of entirely digital landscapes was a breakthrough in terms of making the artificial believable and tangible. CG backgrounds had been used for decades in movies and TV shows ranging from the Star Wars prequel trilogy to The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss. While some productions had used it successfully, for the most part, merging live-action performers with digital backdrops had just not delivered satisfying results. Often, it just looked jarring enough to distract the audience from the movie they were watching.

Avatar’s ability to make Pandora seem like a place you could walk right into set the stage for an avalanche of blockbusters set in places that could only be realized through digital landscapes. It even helped pave the way for projects that weren’t just action films, such as Life of Pi. Would that movie’s unique premise have been deemed feasible if Avatar hadn’t shown the way for digital backdrops that enhanced rather than distracted from intimate human drama? Even something like The Wolf of Wall Street, which extensively used digital technology to realize the various lavish backdrop of Jordan Belfort’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) story, is somewhat following in the footsteps of Avatar’s feats. Some movies have overdone things when it comes to embracing digital backdrops rather than more tangible environments, but Avatar opened the door for some very exciting uses of CG landscapes.

'Avatar' Was Bold to Shoot Entirely With Digital Cameras

But the most important technical contribution to Avatar’s legacy in cinema is something a lot less apparent on-screen: digital camerawork and projection. Avatar was shot entirely with digital cameras and not on 35mm or another film source. This was a bold maneuver in this era given how digital camerawork and projection were still so new. Throughout the 2000s, movies shot on digital cameras were usually Sony/Columbia Pictures titles showing off cameras made by their parent company or very specific choices made by auteurs like David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh. The lack of rampant ubiquity for digital projections is encapsulated by how, in March 2008, only 4,600 of 37,000 North American movie theater screens were capable of digital projection.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Review: James Cameron Crafts a Stunning Sequel for His Epic Franchise

Released in December 2009, Avatar’s debut came a little over a year after five major studios committed to upgrading all movie theater screens in North America from 35mm projection to digital projection. The latter format was seen as a money-saver for studios as well as something that would allow projects to be displayed in the then-cutting-edge digital 3D format. That development indicates that studios were already gung-ho about switching over to digital means of realizing and showing movies long before the Na’vi appeared. However, the gargantuan record-shattering box office success of Avatar, not to mention it becoming the first film shot wholly with digital cameras to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, helped add a sense of luster and normalization to the world of digital cinema.

By November 2011, CNN reported that digital projectors were about to overtake 35mm projectors as the dominant form of projection in North America. 35mm projectors had collapsed from having a presence in 85% of this country’s theaters to being in just 37% of those locations between 2009 and 2011. The outlet attributed this shift entirely to Avatar, with this movie’s big box office success endearing theaters and audiences to the 3D format and all the possibilities of digital visuals. By January 2014, just a little over four years after Avatar’s debut, Paramount Pictures announced it was no longer supplying 35mm prints of its movies (save for the very rare title like Interstellar). Most other studios would follow suit shortly afterward.

Image via 20th Century Fox

'Avatar's Impact Came With a Price

When you go to any movie theater in North America (save for very rare and intentionally abnormal locations like the Texas Theatre) and you see the lack of 35mm projectors, that’s the lasting legacy of Avatar. This part of the movie’s impact on cinema is an incredibly melancholy one, given how much has been lost by seeing filmmakers and studios largely eschew old-school methods of realizing stories on film. Avatar’s footprint is unmistakably apparent in this way it irreversibly impacted cinema, but at the risk of sounding hokey, one has to wonder “at what cost?” when it comes to this particular ripple effect of its success.

Perhaps people don’t refer to the characters of Tsu’tey (Laz Alonso) or Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) all the time in casual conversation, but the lasting impact of Avatar is quite apparent in how the technical side of the film industry has evolved since 2009. Avatar’s contributions to visual effects and especially digital projection and camerawork have had enormous ripple effects that are still reverberating throughout the film industry. To watch the evolution of movies since 2009 is to bear witness to Avatar’s impact on how we watch and tell stories, for good and for ill. Avatar wasn’t really forgotten after its initial release, its impact on the trajectory of the film industry was just so quickly realized that it was easy to take for granted how and where it left a massive footprint.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’