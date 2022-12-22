Back in the late 2000s, as James Cameron’s upcoming sci-fi film Avatar was all set to begin shooting, the filmmaker approached, understandably, quite a few established names in the industry to carry his project. However, it just was not meant to be, and ultimately, Cameron went with then-newcomer (whom he admits he also had his heart set on) Sam Worthington, and safe to say — the gamble paid off! Now a household name, Worthington, along with Zoe Saldaña and Michelle Rodriguez, has established himself as the very face of the Avatar franchise, yet it is always fun to speculate on "what-ifs." So, here’s a list of actors that could have very well been in Avatar, likely playing the lead character Jake Sully himself.

Matt Damon

It is no secret that the Jason Bourne actor, soaring in popularity at the time, was one of Cameron's top choices to play Avatar protagonist Jake Sully. Matt Damon most likely would have accepted as well if it weren't for his commitment to an upcoming installment to the Bourne franchise. Nevertheless, Damon is not one to shy away from joking about the missed opportunity that would have earned him more than $200 million from just the first Avatar movie alone. Recently, Cameron has hinted at the possibility of giving Damon a cameo in a future Avatar project to soften the blow the latter reportedly "still regrets," yet it still wouldn’t be Jake Sully he would play. Talk about missed chances!

Chris Pratt

Unlike Damon, Chris Pratt actually auditioned for Avatar, and in the words of Pratt himself on his guest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, "there was literally nothing about my audition that was compelling at all." The Guardians of the Galaxy actor had a subpar audition at best and later opened up about how he wasn’t feeling his best in terms of his physical health at the time, remembering how he had started “sweating immediately” in front of the Avatar casting assistant.

Chris Pine

Another failed Avatar audition story is that of Chris Pine. The Star Trek actor actually had a chance at leading another sci-fi project in Avatar prior to his role in Star Trek. However, he couldn’t manage to put up a good enough performance, as he shared during an interview with Red Eye Chicago, commenting that he actually had to stop midway through the audition. He said during the interview, "How dare I put that poor casting director through the experience of watching me?" He relayed how the story would "probably haunt me for the rest of my life."

Jake Gyllenhaal

Following in Matt Damon’s footsteps, Jake Gyllenhaal, too, had to turn down Jake Sully’s role in Avatar when it was presented to him. With his heart set on the main character Dastan from Prince of Persia, Gyllenhaal explained in an interview with French magazine Figaro, he felt he wasn't ready for such a huge-scale project such as Avatar. “In this business if you don’t listen to yourself, you’re going to meet serious trouble,” he told Figaro, explaining how Dastan simply resonated more with him, hence his choice of picking Prince of Persia over Avatar.

Chris Evans and Channing Tatum

A few years ago in an interview with Empire Magazine, James Cameron himself revealed how he had ultimately shortlisted a total of 3 finalists for the role of Avatar's Jake Sully, namely Sam Worthington, Chris Evans, and Channing Tatum. He mentioned that although he liked both Evans’ and Tatum’s appeals and what they brought to the table, Worthington evidently stood out for him. "He had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity," Cameron said of Worthington. "Sam was ready. He was ready." Speaking in particular about the scene with the famous final speech in Avatar, Cameron gave further reasoning for his choice in backing a newbie over the other two tried actors: "I would have followed him [Sam] into battle and I wouldn’t have followed the other guys."

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters now.

