Get your hands on the new, stunningly detailed Jake Sully Hot Toy figure from Avatar: The Way of Water.

The new Avatar: The Way of Water figure includes accessories like the hatchet he uses in the final fight scene to take on Colonel Miles Quaritch.

James Cameron's Avatar films dominate box office rankings, with The Way of Water earning $2.3 billion worldwide.

A hot run for Hot Toys just added yet another incredibly detailed collectible to an already-impressive collection. The official Hot Toys Instagram page revealed a new look at a Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) figure, based on his appearance in the 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. This new drop comes less than a week after a Hugh Jackman Wolverine Hot Toy modeled on his appearance in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine was unveiled. Hot Toys also finished off a big week last week by showcasing a new Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) figure based on his first Star Wars appearance in Episode 2 - Attack of the Clones.

The Jake Sully Hot Toy figure comes with several accompanying accessories from the movie. Not least of which is his iconic rifle, which can always be seen either in his hand or slung over his shoulder as he heads into battle. The figure also comes with his hatchet, which he uses in the final fight scene to take on Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as well as his knife, which can be found in the holster that hangs over his chest. The figure even comes with a stand in the form of stunning Pandora fauna which has an LED display that lights up.

‘Avatar 2’ Is One of the Highest Grossing Movies Ever

Giving Jake Sully his own Hot Toy figure is a smart move, considering he's the main character in one of the most popular film franchises of all time. Both Avatar films are two of the top three highest-grossing movies ever, with Avatar (2009) bringing in a total haul of $2.9 billion, while The Way of Water (2022) currently sits at $2.3 billion. Another James Cameron film, Titanic, is also #4 on the list of the highest-earning movies ever, leaving Cameron's total box office haul just between these three films north of $7 billion. The only other directors who come close to a total like this are the Russo Bros, who occupy three spots inside the top 27 with Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. If Avatar: The Way of Water's box office numbers are any indication of how well the Jake Sully figure will sell, Hot Toys could have a major sellout hit on their hands.

Jake Sully's Hot Toy from Avatar: The Way of Water is not yet available for pre-order and doesn't have an official release date. Check out the first look at the new Hot Toy figure above and watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

