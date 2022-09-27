As fans anticipate the release of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a large selection of new cast members for the upcoming series has been revealed, according to a recent announcement from Netflix. The series will be based on the classic animated Nickelodeon show.

Amber Midthunder, who recently starred in Prey, will star in a recurring role as Princess Yue, the spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe, who became Sokka's love interest in the animated series. A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop) will also star in the series as Pakku, a veteran waterbending master who upholds tradition. Irene Bedard, best known for voicing Pocahontas in the titular Disney film, will play Yagoda, an empathetic healer of the Water Tribe who represents herself as a role model to female waterbenders. Other actors joining the Water Tribe for the show include Joel Oulette (Ruby and the Well​​​​​​) as the warrior Hahn, Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland) as Chief Arnook, and Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth) as Avatar Kuruk, a previous Avatar with a haunted past.

For the show's Earth Kingdom, Arden Cho (Partner Track) has been cast as June, a ruthless bounty hunter. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) is set to play King Bumi, the ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu, who was Aang's childhood friend in the animated series. Danny Pudi​​​​​​​ (Mythic Quest) will appear in the series as the Mechanist, an eccentric inventor who attempts to raise his son Teo, played by Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter), as they live in a world torn by war. James Sie (Stillwater) will play the iconic Cabbage Merchant, a vegetable who often runs into misfortune.

Rounding out the new cast with the villainous Fire Nation includes Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters), and Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), who will star as Ty Lee and Mai, Princess Azula's best friends. Ruy Iskandar will play Lt. Jee, the first officer of Prince Zuko's ship, with Ryan Mah (The Good Doctor) as Lt. Dang, second-in-command to Commander Zhao. Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon) appears in the series as Fire Lord Sozin, the grandfather of Fire Lord Ozai. C.S. Lee (Dexter) will play Avatar Roku, a past Avatar of the Fire Nation, with François Chau (The Expanse) set to appear as The Great Sage, the spiritual leader of the Fire Nation who guards Avatar Roku’s shrine.

Lastly, George Takei (Star Trek) will voice Koh, an ancient but predatory spirit of the Spirit World, with Randall Duk Kim (KungFu Panda) as Wan Shi Tong, the Spirit of Knowledge who appears in the form of an owl. With a large, diverse, and talented cast at the center of a famous and gripping story, the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender could be an exciting upcoming series for fans of the animated show to look out for when it debuts on Netflix in the near future.

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender has no official release date, but the show will debut on Netflix soon. Check out Collider's official interview with Midthunder about The Ice Road and her thoughts on the series finale of Legion below.