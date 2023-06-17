Netflix's TUDUM fan event has unveiled one of the most highly anticipated pieces of its lineup: the first images from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The images show off all of the main characters from the series, which is slated to drop on Netflix in 2024.

The show is based on the popular animated Nickelodeon series of the same name, that ran from 2005 to 2008. It follows Aang, portrayed by 13-year-old Gordon Cormier, who is the last of the "Avatars" - a special type of warrior who has mastery over the four elements of air, water, fire, and earth. The first image shows off Aang with his trademark arrow tattoo. It would not be Avatar without Aang's companion and the last waterbender, Katara, portrayed by 17-year-old Kiawentiio. Katara was a key part of the original series, and Kiawentiio appears to be a faithful live-action version of the hero, and one who looks primed to join Aang on his journey to help balance the world.

Then, of course, there is the Fire Nation, who are hellbent on capturing Aang and bringing an end to his quest. At the forefront is the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, Zukko, portrayed by Dallas Liu. The image of Zukko is equally faithful to the show, complete with his trademark scar over his eye. Another image shows off Sokka, Katara's brother who has more or less become the leader of their water tribe. Portrayed by Ian Ousley, Sokka will also accompany Aang on his journey along with Katara, and will likely be a key part of the show.

Avatar Has Been in the Works for a While

The original animated show has become a cult classic, though attempts to work it into live-action were derailed after the release of a critically panned M. Night Shyamalan adaptation in 2010 - often described as one of the worst films ever made. After this, development slowed, until Netflix finally announced in 2018 that a live-action series was in the works.

The series will be showrun by Albert Kim, who will also executive produce alongside Roseanne Liang, Lindsey Liberatore, Michael Goi, and Dan Lin. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Nickelodeon, which helmed the original series. An exact release date has not been announced, but the new images can be seen above.