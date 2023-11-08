The Big Picture Netflix is set to release a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, promising a more mature setting for the epic tale.

The story follows Aang, the Avatar, who is found frozen in an iceberg and holds the hope for a better future in a world dominated by Fire Lord Ozai.

The original animated series was successful enough to spawn a sequel series and now a live-action adaptation, with the franchise also expanding into animated movies.

Netflix is preparing for the release of their upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon's hit 2005 action adventure about a boy trying to save the world from an oppressive government. The streaming platform has released a new promotional art image for the series, with an image that promises a big scale for the war to come. While the animated version of the story tried to be friendly towards younger audiences, the live-action iteration will depict a more mature setting for Aang's (Gordon Cormier) journey, without forgetting it's a tale meant to be enjoyed by the entire family.

In the world of both the animated series and its live-action counterpart, the Avatar went missing a long time ago, regardless of where the powerful being was at concerning the cycle that allows them to be reborn as soon as the mighty warrior passes away. The Avatar's absence allowed Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) to take over the rest of the world, wiping out the entirety of the Air Nation. The future seemed uncertain, until Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) ran into Aang, frozen inside an iceberg. When they managed to get the boy out, humanity had a possibility of hoping for a better future again.

The animated series premiered in 2005 and it ran for three seasons, with each installment following Aang as he learned to dominate three of the four elements he hadn't mastered yet. The series was successful enough for Nickelodeon to green-light the development of a sequel series, with The Legend of Korra premiering in 2012. The second show followed the next Avatar in the cycle, Korra (Janet Varney), as she tired to become a leader in a world that was very different from the one Aang had to deal with during his time.

Will 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Be a Movie?

Since the Avatar franchise continues to expand, it might be confusing to separate this project from other ones tied to the franchise. The 2024 story will be a television series available to stream on Netflix upon premiering. But separately, new animated movies based on the franchise are currently in development at Paramount, with the stories meant to be released on the big screen. In the meantime, Gordon Cormier will portray Aang in the new television adaptation of the boy's tale, and while a second season of the series hasn't been officially announced by the streaming platform, the source material leaves room for many adventures to be brought to life.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on Netflix on February 22, 2024. You can check out the new teaser image from the series below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy Seasons 1 Creator Albert Kim

