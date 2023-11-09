The Big Picture Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be released on February 22, 2024.

The series will follow the same story animated series, with Aang and his friends facing off against the Fire Nation and encountering various foes along the way.

The adaptation experienced changes in creative direction, but with promising images and teasers released, fans can anticipate an expanded story with larger side plots and scenes from the original.

The fight against the Fire Nation will soon begin. At Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer announced the official release date - along with a whole host of other goodies - for their live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Fans of Avatar Aang will be able to re-experience his journey through actor Gordon Cormier starting with the first season on February 22, 2024, as he emerges from the ice to fulfill his duties and restore order to the world.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is expected to follow the same beats as its Nickelodeon counterpart as it follows Aang along with his Water Nation friends Katara and Sokka on their journey to master the four elements and defeat the Fire Nation. In the years since the last remaining young Air Nomad disappeared, the Fire Lord has led his people on a mission to rule the land, using the power of fire bending to subjugate the people of the remaining nations. Only the Avatar can control each element and bring peace, but it won't be easy as Aang and company run into many a foe along the way like Prince Zuko, Princess Azula, and Commander Zhao.

It's been a long journey for the Netflix adaptation to finally make it to screens. Originally announced in 2018, the series was planned to be helmed by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the creatives who started it all at Nickelodeon and who are continuing to develop the franchise with new movies and more. There was hope that it could avoid the fate of M. Night Shyamalan's disastrous 2010 film with the guiding hand of the people behind the original hit. That all changed in June 2020 when the pair departed the series over creative differences, leaving things in the capable hands of Sleepy Hollow's Albert Kim. So far, every image and teaser to come out has been promising and, with extra runtime nearing an hour per episode, there's room to expand on any underseasoned side plots and scenes from the original.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Features a Hefty Cast to Play Fan-Favorites

The new Team Avatar under the Netflix banner will consist of Cormier alongside Anne With an E star Kiawentiio and Physical's Ian Ousley as Katara and Sokka respectively. Opposing them is PEN15 alum Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko with his wise Uncle Iroh by his side played by recurring Star Wars presence Paul Sun-Hyung. Daniel Dae Kim will turn up the heat as the intimidating Fire Lord Ozai with Elizabeth Yu playing Azula and Ken Leung appearing as Zhao. There's no shortage of big names here as Avatar: The Last Airbender fills out its many fan-favorite characters. Among the biggest names attached are Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, and George Takei as Koh, the Face Stealer. James Sie also reprises his iconic comedic relief role as the unlucky cabbage salesman.

Reunite with the Gaang on February 22 with Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation, and check out the trailer below: