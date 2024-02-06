The Big Picture Aang must learn to master his abilities and save the world from the Fire Nation's plans.

The new sneak peek introduces Aang's closest friends, Sokka and Katara, and previews the Water Nation.

The Fire Nation's Crown Prince Zuko poses a formidable threat to Aang's journey.

Netflix has released a new look at Avatar: The Last Airbender, their upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic. Aang (Gordon Cormier) must start out his journey as an inexperienced child, before turning into the legendary warrior who can stop the Fire Nation from taking over the world. But before he can get to the battle that could define his life, Aang must learn how to master his abilities while getting to know the territory he's supposed to save. And the new sneak peek at Avatar: The Last Airbender does a wonderful job of introducing two of his closest friends.

The video starts with Gran Gran (Casey Camp-Horinek) talking about how, while Aang might look like an ordinary child, he's the only person capable of saving everyone from what the Fire Nation has planned. Audiences then get a glimpse at how the main heroes of Avatar: The Last Airbender meet each other, with Aang introducing himself to Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio). By finding the Avatar frozen in ice, the Water Nation siblings have given the other countries an opportunity to fight another day, setting the stage for Aang's battle against the Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow the same premise as the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. With the Avatar missing in action, the Fire Nation has gained an impressive amount of power, and their desire to conquer every other territory has turned them into formidable antagonists. When Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) finds out that the Avatar has returned, he'll do everything in his power to keep him from interfering with his evil plans. However, Aang's noble spirit and the friendships he forges along the way will prove to be an advantage when it's time for the Avatar to face the leader of the Fire Nation.

The Fire Nation is Coming for the Avatar

Netflix is aware of how popular Avatar: The Last Airbender has become since it premiered on Nickelodeon almost two decades ago. Due to how important it was to gather a team that could bring a worthy adaptation to life, the streaming platform cast Dallas Liu in the role of Zuko, the Fire Nation Prince who wants to capture the Avatar to impress his father. At the same time, the studio cast Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, the Fire Nation leader's daughter who lacks the restraint her brother shows while fighting. The future rulers of the Fire Nation will try to stop Aang from even reaching their home, making the Avatar's journey more complicated than originally thought.

You can check out the new sneak peek from Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on February 22: