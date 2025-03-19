April is going to be a sad month for Avatar fans as the franchise's sequel, Avatar: The Legend of Korra, is leaving Netflix next month. As of this writing, viewers have less than 30 days to catch up on the series before it's pulled from the streaming platform. Fortunately, both the original series and the live-action adaptation are here to stay... for now. What's On Netflix reports that the 2012 animated series will be available to stream until April 16, 2025. It's currently unknown when the show will return or if it will pop up elsewhere, as the streaming giant still has the rights to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender until 2027. Not to mention, Netflix is also working on the second season of the live-action series.

Avatar: The Legend of Korra is the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender, spanning 52 episodes over four seasons. The show takes place 70 years after its predecessor and introduces its newest Avatar, Korra, from the Southern Water tribe. The world has changed since Aang's passing, and it has become more modernized with the invention of transportation and communication devices. However, in this new era, some plan to disrupt the balance, both physically and spiritually. Legend of Korra was well received by fans and critics alike, receiving an average critic score of 89% and an average audience score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Netflix's Avatar Live-Action Series?

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series was released in 2024 and is the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon show of the same name. Netflix made numerous changes and adjustments to the show's story, condensing 20 30-minute episodes to eight nearly hour-long episodes. The show was fairly received by fans and critics alike, receiving an average critics' score of 61% and an average audience score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite its review scores, it was able to pull large streaming numbers, hitting 2.6 billion viewing minutes in the US within its first four days.

Following Season 1's success, it was immediately announced that Seasons 2 and 3 are in the works and will cover books 2 and 3 from the original show. Netflix has cast its next main character, Toph Beifong, who will be played by Miya Cech. So far, Season 2 has yet to announce a release date, but one thing's for sure: production has already begun as Team Avatar makes its way to the Earth Kingdom.

Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are available to stream on Netflix.

Source: What's on Netflix