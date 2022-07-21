With anticipation continuing to build for James Cameron's upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water, several new LEGO sets have been revealed ahead of San Diego Comic Con via The Brick Fan which offers stunning recreations of scenes from the first film while also providing some unique and colorful sets.

The first set, titled the Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch, features a recreation of the final confrontation seen in the first film. The set comes with Neytiri, played in the film by Zoe Saldaña, and Colonel Miles Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang. Alongside the figures of the two characters, the set comes with a buildable AMP suit, which Quaritch pilots, and a Thanator, which Neytiri bonded with in the film. The set also comes with some flora builds that glow in the dark, replicating the bioluminescence that audiences fell in love with in the original film. The set comes with 560 pieces and will be available for collectors to purchase at a retail price of $39.99.

The second LEGO set, Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight, also recreates an iconic scene in the first Avatar film. The LEGO set comes with a figure of Neytiri and Jake Sully, played in the film by Sam Worthington, in his avatar form. The set comes with two buildable Banshees that can soar past the floating mountains that come with the set. Priced at $59.99, the LEGO set comes with 572 pieces and will be available for builders 9 and up.

The third and largest set features some human tech from the film with the LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson set. The set comes with five figures of characters from the film such as Jake in both his human and avatar form, Norm Spellman in his avatar form, played in the film by Joel David Moore, Dr. Grace Augustine, played by Sigourney Weaver, and Trudy, played by Michelle Rodriguez, with a build of her Samson helicopter which she flew in the original film. Alongside the Samson helicopter, the set also comes with a Site 26 piece that the characters reside in while studying Pandora with some additional builds of the planet's flora. The set also comes with a Direhorse that the characters can ride on. At a retail price of $89.99, the set comes with 887 pieces for collectors to build.

Lastly is the LEGO BrickHeadz Avatar Jake Sully & his Avatar set which features a build of Jake as both a human and in his Avatar. The set comes with 246 pieces and will be available to purchase at $19.99. The new LEGO builds come with the LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls set which was revealed earlier this summer and will be available for fans to purchase on October 1. It remains unknown if LEGO will reveal any sets that will tie into the newest film, but with new builds from the first Avatar, builders both young and old have a new reason to return to the world of Pandora.

All LEGO sets will be available this fall on October 1. Check out more images below and watch the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters this December:

