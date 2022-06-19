With LEGO Con 2022 now in full swing and the release of Avatar: The Way of Water still several months away, a new LEGO set has been revealed via TheBrickFan which features various characters and creatures from the James Cameron sci-fi epic.

The set, simply called LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls, features a recreation of a scene in the first Avatar film which depicts Jake Sully, shortly after taming the Great Leonopteryx, arriving at The Tree of Souls, the most spiritually significant location to the Na'vi. The set is the first in what is likely a new line for the LEGO brand and will return audiences back to the colorful world of Pandora in a new way.

The set will come with four characters from the film such as Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at, and Tsu’Tey. Alongside the characters, the set will also come with a Direhorse for the characters to ride on. However, the Direhorse can't compare to the size of the Great Leonopteryx, known to the Na'Vi as Toruk, which towers over the other figures. The figure stands out among the rest for its eye-catching, bright red colors similar to the real creature seen in the film.

The biggest piece that the set comes with is the inclusion of The Tree of Souls, a location first seen in the original film. The set features the large tree with its iconic branches that resemble purple sea anemone. Alongside the tree is another build of vegetation and rocks alongside what appears to be a small floating mountain. The large LEGO set will have 1,212 pieces for fans to put together.

The LEGO set will be part of several Avatar-related merchandise likely to come out in the next few months in anticipation for the release of the new film. Should the sequels of the sci-fi epic prove to be as big as the first film, more LEGO sets will likely be expected down the line which could potentially echo the popularity of other themes such as Star Wars, The Avengers, and Jurassic World, all of which eventually expanded into their own video games.

LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls will be available to purchase this fall on October 1 and will be priced at $149.99.

The first Avatar film returns to theaters on September 23. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, will be released on December 16.