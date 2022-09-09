With D23 now in full swing, McFarlane Toys has revealed its upcoming toy line based on James Cameron's Avatar franchise. The footage of the booth at D23 was made available via Twitter through Todd McFarlane himself in a tweet that reads, "Booth is READY."

The booth showcases several recognizable characters affiliated with the franchise such as Jake Sully in his avatar form, Neytiri, and Colonel Miles Quaritch next to an AMP suit that comes with its own cockpit. Alongside the reveal of the new figures, the booth also showcases the packaging art that the figures will come in, which offers a beautiful image of Pandora's bioluminescent forest. The tweet also offers an up-close look at some of Pandora's wildlife such as several colorful Banshees, upon which several Na'vi figures can be seen riding and striking poses.

Alongside the reveal of the upcoming collection at D23, McFarlane Toys updated its website to feature the new toys which are now available for fans to pre-order. Other figures in the line include creatures such as a Direhorse that comes with the character Tsu'tey, and a Thanator, which comes with Jake Sully. The booth also revealed that the Avatar collection will include two different sizes of figures for several creatures and characters with the bigger figures measuring 7 inches. Outside the traditional figures in the line, McFarlane toys will also be producing a series of blind boxes, taking on the appearance of vegetated rocks, which comes with surprise miniature figures of characters and creatures from the films.

RELATED: 'Avatar' Set From McFarlane Toys Teased Ahead of D23

Given what has been revealed at D23, the toys appear to be inspired by the original film due to the absence of any new characters and creatures from the upcoming sequel. Whether more figures are coming down the line remains unknown. McFarlane also tweeted that those who are present at D23 will be offered the chance to win a signed Avatar figure if they scan their badge at the booth. The collection was recently teased by the official Avatar Twitter account with an image that teased most of the figures hidden in a bioluminescent setting. Now with the figures fully revealed in all their glory, fans of the franchise can now anticipate their release just in time for the debut of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Avatar figures from McFarlane Toys are now available for pre-order and will be released on October 1. Check out the official tweet from McFarlane, which showcases the figures, below: