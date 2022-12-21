Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterEven though Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all-time, it seemed like its sequels were doomed to remain in development for decades before audiences would ever get the chance to return to Pandora. In addition to inventing new technology for the ambitious undertaking of topping his previous success, James Cameron often made contradictory comments regarding what exactly was in store for the franchise. It seems like the storyline for the sequels and their production order may have changed a few times during the writing process, as at one point Cameron discussed the possibility of a prequel film that would explore the initial colonization of Pandora by humans. Among the noted storylines that he stated could appear in the film was the return of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), in what would presumably be a digitally de-aged performance.

What's in Store for the 'Avatar' Franchise?

Even though Avatar: The Way of Water is currently in theaters, Avatar 3 is already well into post-production, and Avatar 4 has begun filming. Cameron has also stated that Avatar 5 has a completed script, which would focus on Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) traveling to Earth; he’s also hinted at the potential for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7. Interestingly, these upcoming films have only been referred to as sequels that would move the story forward; this seemingly contradicts comments Cameron made in 2012 about a prequel film set three decades prior to the events of the first Avatar.

In an interview with MTV, Cameron said that by the end of the third installment, the story of Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) family would be completed and that further installments could bring back the original characters as legacy heroes. However, he stated that his idea for a fourth film would go “back to the early expeditions of Pandora, and kind of what went wrong with the humans and the Na'vi and what that was like to be an explorer and living in that world." However, the next decade brought around many changes for the series once Cameron started putting pen to paper.

Plans for the Franchise Kept Changing

Only one month after the first film’s release, Cameron officially announced that a sequel was being planned. This wasn’t surprising in the slightest, as he had discussed developing the world well beyond what was shown in the first film. By August 2010, Avatar had become the highest-grossing film of all time and won three Academy Awards. Perhaps Cameron felt that this was a good time to start making additional announcements, as he confirmed that he would attempt to replicate the approach of his friend Peter Jackson and film a second and third Avatar movie back-to-back, with intended release dates of 2014 and 2015, respectively. He also hinted that there would be a prequel novel that would dig into Pandora’s colonization.

It seems that in the interim with his 2012 comments, Cameron decided to shape his ideas for a novel into a screenplay. However, his lofty plans to begin immediately filming his next batch of films took longer than anticipated, as confirmation of the New Zealand shoot didn’t come until 2013. This announcement was followed by news that a fourth film would also enter production. Pre-production began in 2014, and a year later Avatar 5 was announced. Despite a suspension in 2016, filming officially began in 2017. Curiously, part of the reason that the films were delayed was the creative process; Cameron took additional time to rework the scripts, deciding that the fourth film would now be a sequel.

Sigourney Weaver Isn't Going Anywhere

Weaver’s involvement in the sequels had been confirmed early on, prompting obvious questions about her role considering Grace’s demise in the first film. It wasn’t until 2014 that she revealed that she would not be playing Grace, but in fact, would be a new character. Although details about the storyline were shrouded in secrecy, the revelation that Weaver would be playing Jake and Neytiris’ 14-year-old adopted daughter, Kiri, came as a surprise; why not cast a more youthful actress? Perhaps Cameron didn’t want to let one of his favorite stars miss out on the chance to be part of the sequels, but it eventually became clear that Kiri would have a connection to Grace.

Although the proposed prequel film would have detailed Grace’s experiences building her academy and learning about the Na’vi, Cameron stated that his original plans were not the right direction to take the story. However, there were some lingering questions about Grace’s exploits that The Way of Water addresses; Weaver appears in human form in both a recorded virtual message made before her demise and in a vision to Kiri. One of the biggest questions that fans have going into Avatar 3 is Kiri’s conception; does she have a father, or is her heritage more complicated than that? Although Kiri’s brothers joke that Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore) could be her father, her connection to the Tulkun and the mystical side of Pandora suggest that perhaps she has a deeper bond than we initially imagined.

De-aging Tenchology Opens Up a World of Opportunities

Weaver’s involvement in all of the sequels has been confirmed, and although Kiri will undoubtedly be a major character, it’s possible that we will see more of Grace too. Grace’s message to Kiri is cut off, and as the films continue to explore Kiri’s powers, it’s likely she will learn more about her mother. In the years since Avatar, digital de-aging effects have grown even more popular. Martin Scorsese proved with The Irishman that a digitally de-aged character could lead an entire narrative, and we’ll be getting a more action-centric de-aged performance from Harrison Ford next summer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

In all likelihood, any plans for a completely standalone prequel may have simply been folded into the sequels, but that doesn’t mean that the possibility doesn’t exist. Cameron has also mentioned the possibility that he could “pass the baton” to another filmmaker at some point. While he maintains tight creative control over the franchise’s future, Disney would likely be interested in developing additional projects (and a graphic novel has already been released). It’s safe to say that even if Grace’s prequel was never meant to be, it’s hardly the last time we’ll see her in this franchise.

