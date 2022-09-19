The 2009 epic adventure Avatar is returning to theaters to give audiences an opportunity to revisit the film, now in 4K high-dynamic range, and to introduce people who have never seen it before to a world that is both beautiful and terrifying, but that always stretches and inspires the imagination. Perfectly timed to get people ready for the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, to hit theaters in December, you can follow Jake Sully on a mission to Pandora where the Na’vi change him more than he ever could have imagined.

During a press conference to discuss the film’s re-release, filmmaker James Cameron and co-stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Stephen Lang talked about why it’s important to give audiences the opportunity to experience Avatar in theaters, their favorite memories of making the movie, how the experience of being involved changed the cast, the influence the film had on modern blockbusters, their reactions when they saw the film for the first time, and what they’re proudest of when it comes to the ground-breaking project.

Question: Jim, why did you want to bring Avatar back to the big screen, and how will audiences be able to experience it now?

JAMES CAMERON: It’s been 12 years since the release, so basically if you’re under 22 or 23 years of age, it’s very unlikely that you’ve seen the film in a movie theater, which, in a way, means you haven’t seen the film. We authored the film for the big screen, for the giant screen, in 3D. And now, we’ve remastered it in 4K, in high-dynamic range, with some 48-frame-per-second sections in the film. It’s looking better than it ever looked, even back in its initial release. There’s a whole new generation of film fans coming up. Even if they like the movie on streaming or Blu-ray, or however they saw it, they still haven’t really seen the movie the way we intended it to be seen. We watched the film when we finished the whole remastering process, and it blew us away. That’s hard to say with any degree of humility, but we were really impressed with how the movie looked, just with the physical experience of the film. We’re really excited to share that with people that have never seen it in a movie theater.

For the cast, what are your favorite memories of making the movie?

SAM WORTHINGTON: When I first read it, it was the things like floating mountains. There were things where I had no idea what this man was talking about or how we were gonna do it. And then, my biggest memory is, when you’re in that Volume, the sense of play because that’s what it is. That’s how we did this thing. It was Jim, every day, saying, “Look, I’m gonna build something and create something that will translate to be a floating mountain, and I need you to jump off it. And I’m gonna have guys coming at you, attacking you, and they’re gonna symbolize Viperwolves.” You just dove in. To me, that was part of the fun. I was like a five-year-old kid in a big play pit and the boss was saying, “Get to it,” and that was the job. You kept pinching yourself. I didn’t really think this was ever gonna come out or be a movie. I just thought it was a bunch of fun, and I was allowed to experience it. That’s what I remember most.

SIGOURNEY WEAVER: Well, I just remember my first day in the Volume, which is where we do the work. That’s where we make the scenes. I was in my little capture suit. My first scene was actually to play Dr. Grace Augustine’s avatar, and there was a screen over on the side, where you could see a roughed-out version of what it would look like in the movie. In other words, I didn’t look like me in a suit. I could see a roughed-out version of Grace’s seven-foot-tall avatar, with her tank top on in this jungle world. That gave me a thrill and a great sense of relief that maybe this would work. But also, it was this idea that from this little room, we were gonna be able to create this other world that was so fantastic. The only way you can go to Pandora is by going to the theater and seeing it in 3D. That’s the rocket ship, and I got that. I got that on that first day, just from my little part of it.

ZOE SALDANA: I know that your question was specific to my memories of making the movie, but I can’t forget getting that phone call from Jim saying, “I want you to play Neytiri.” I was changing my niece’s dirty diaper, at that time, and I’ve never enjoyed a dirty diaper, as much as I enjoyed changing that diaper, when I was on the phone with Jim. The thoughts that ran through my mind were excitement and gratitude. I was getting to work with my idol, the creator of Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley. And then, it was like, “Oh, I’ve gotta to get to work. She has an arrow and she knows martial arts. She climbs trees.” There was this excitement of wanting to go to school, and then not knowing where all of it was gonna fall into place. Every time I would come into this big, sterile, gray Volume that was freezing all the time, and I was wearing something like a onesie, there was Jim with a camera, chasing me around. I got to play. My imagination was never as infinite as when I was there. The last time I remember that was when I was a child. It really repurposed me, in terms of being super-proud about what I do. I felt like, “If I take it this seriously, I can be a part of something truly magnificent and contribute something really significant.” And then, the reception of it just far exceeded all of our expectations. It was a very magical journey for me.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ: For me, it was the sets and the attention to detail. Working on a Jim Cameron movie, if there’s anything I could take away from shooting an Avatar movie with Jim, it’s the openness of my horizon. My perspective shifted. No doesn’t mean no to me. No means I have to work harder to get around a problem. It’s the resiliency and the example of leadership, just being on a set and watching how he would inspire everyone in their field, whether it was engineers or people in the art department, to do their best. It was just a fantastic experience, to see that, when things aren’t where they need to be, everything in the power of the dynamic of this team is gonna fix it and do everything possible to make sure that everything goes right. To look at that screen, at the end of a day, and see the loops of scenes that were extracted in these not completely done yet visuals. I realized that I was part of something that was extraordinary and that had never been done before, and every day felt that way. I’d have to say the experience of just being in a Jim Cameron movie was extraordinary. There wasn’t a day where I wasn’t impressed by something new that I was learning.

STEPHEN LANG: For me, it would have to be the that first commissary scene, that “You’re not in Kansas anymore” scene, which I believe is the first scene that I shot for the movie. Two things happened in that, which actually rippled out for the rest of the shoot for me, and ripple out into the sequels, as well, and to the way that I work with Jim. First of all, he encouraged me to be as free and as improvisatory as I felt I needed to be. He gave me permission to take authority over the room, and that was important because it was a room filled with people. He was having authority over to me. He was directing the film, and he’s the boss, but he really gave me authority over that room. That was a very generous thing to do, and it was a very smart thing to do. I was fortunate to be able to do that. That faith that he placed in me has extended throughout our working relationship.

Jim, why do you think the film was so incredibly popular with audiences, back when it was released, and why do you think those same things will resonate today for an audience?

CAMERON: Any film is only as good as the people in it, and [this cast] brought their hearts and souls to that film, sometimes in very different ways. Zoe’s challenges were different from Michelle’s challenges, and [Stephen’s] challenges, and so on, but I think people respond to people. In this particular case with Avatar, they’re responding to people that are sometimes 10 feet tall, like Sam’s and Zoe’s characters. Technically I think Zoe, is nine foot two as Neytiri.

SALDANA: The ultimate supermodel.

CAMERON: Exactly. You’re in a world and these otherworldly characters. Some of you played these otherworldly characters with big eyes and cat tails. It took us out of our day-to-day problems. It took us out of our day-to-day political discourse, and the chaos and disorderliness of real life. It took us to a place where there’s conflict, but there are also all sorts of important things going on. And it’s all through a lens of fantasy and science fiction. Whatever culture you’re in, whether you’re in China, Japan, Europe, or North America, it didn’t matter. People saw some universality of their lives and these characters through this lens of science fiction. And then, I think it was the physical execution. Because of the finish of the film, in the first few minutes, people just gave up trying to figure out how it was done. We mixed so many techniques that it took us years to develop, and they just surrendered to a sense of immersion in a world and in a fantasy. You’re willing to go on a fantasy, if you can relate to the main characters, and Sam’s character took us on that journey. Sigourney’s character set the frame for it and made it all seem somehow rational. And [Stephen’s] character made it all seem rational, in a very different way from a very different perspective. People found universals of human experience that they could relate to. Also, when we’re kids, we just innately love nature. We love animals. We love being out in nature. As our lives progress, we come more and more away from nature. Society at large, anywhere in the world, is suffering from a nature deficit disorder of some kind, to some degree. The movie puts us back into that childlike wonder about nature, and about nature’s grandeur and complexity and beauty.

Sigourney, how thoroughly did you know what your character was going to look like on the first day, and how did that impact how you played the character?

WEAVER: It was early days when I shot Grace’s first avatar, so I hadn’t quite drilled into her earthly being yet. With Jim, you step off the cliff because you know that the best people in the world are in charge of every department, and you can trust that the process will never let you down. Even though I didn’t have the answers to everything, my challenge, on that first day, was to invent my avatar self, who is so much taller and freer, is not a smoker, and is a person in touch with the natural world in a way that Dr. Grace Augustine could never be because she’s human. She’s an earthling. This is not her planet. So, there’s just no end to the fun you have, in terms of challenges that keep coming at you in a Cameron film. You never go, “My job is done.” That never happens. You just go, “Oh, my God, that wave is over. Now, I understand this wave is coming at me.” There’s all this new stuff to think about.

Michelle, what is the one scene that is your favorite to watch and that you’re excited to see remastered because you know it will look amazing?

RODRIGUEZ: I would have to say the tribal ceremony at the Tree of Life, when they’re trying to bring Sigourney’s character back to life. There’s something really powerful about that moment, and it resonates with me in such a deep way. It seems so beautiful, natural, ancient, and spiritual. I felt like I was on Earth, looking at a ceremony while on some sort of hallucinogenic. That’s my favorite scene.

Zoe, in what ways did the movie and its experience change you, as an actor?

SALDANA: You can see all the opportunities that being a part of Avatar gave me. I was able to build a career and a lifestyle and support my family, which for artists, is a very important thing. As an artist that loves storytelling, in a very unconditional way, it really instilled in me that discipline to dig deeper and to create a backstory for a character. In order for you to understand where your character is, you need to know where your character comes from, and that is something that I practice. I don’t have training in acting, but I do feel that being a part of Avatar was my Juilliard. It was my NYU course, where I really got to play with people that were genuinely wishing me to succeed. It was an environment that was very playground-like, and therefore, I was very free. I got to try so many things. I remember Jim saying, so many times, “There is no such thing as a mistake.” Just try it, and if we don’t like it, at least we tried it. I would also hear him say to other people, “If I’m coming at you because something isn’t working, and you come at me with some bullshit story, you better just tell me, ‘I don’t know what happened, sir.’” I remember that. I remember going, “Don’t ever have everything to say. When you don’t know, you just don’t know, and let’s keep finding it.” That’s definitely something that I’m practicing in my career. And now, as a mother, I get to pass some of those teachings to my kids. I don’t know if they’re assimilating it, but I’m gonna keep trying.

Stephen, fans have embraced your character, Quaritch, since the movie came out. Has that surprised you?

LANG: To an extent, it has surprised me. When I think about it and think of the reasons behind it, maybe it becomes somewhat less surprising. In playing Quaritch, we know his function in the script. We know he’s the bad guy. As an actor, that’s not particularly helpful for you. What really is helpful for me is to find the qualities that have brought him to this position of leadership that he is at when we meet him, which is to say he’s a very capable commander. He inspires loyalty. He leads by example. His courage is probably unquestioned. There are a lot of positive qualities to the man. He just happens to have a little problem with fitting in with this planet. Also, we, as a people, and I’m talking about Americans specifically, are a very aggressive and mission-oriented people. A number of times, I’ve had people come up to me and say, “You know, I really am behind Quaritch. I’m really on his team.” And I always feel like, “Really? I don’t wanna know you.” I think it’s the positive qualities that people respond to with leaders, no matter what their moral stance may be. We see a lot of evidence of that in our recent political climate in the United States.

Sam, why do you think that audiences are still so emotionally attached to Avatar?

WORTHINGTON: This was a story about a young guy that went to another planet, and he was looking for something. He was looking to belong, and he found that in another culture that he didn’t really know anything about. Personally, I think that sense of belonging permeates with all of us. We’re all looking for our own little clan, our own clique, and our own group of people that can comfort us and give us confidence and that we can learn from. There’s something in that, that’s very interesting. I don’t think that was a theme that was hammered out. I just think that was a subconscious feeling that maybe we all received, globally, when we watched the movie. It’s that sense of wanting to belong.

Jim, in the years since Avatar was first released and it became the biggest movie of all time, what do you perceive as the movie’s most substantial influence on modern blockbusters?

CAMERON: That’s interesting. Avatar was certainly not the first film to use advanced computer-generated effects. That’s been a trending wave, since before Avatar, through Avatar, and beyond. I would say that 3D was embraced, in general, for a period of time. Avatar won the best cinematography with a 3D digital camera. No digital camera had ever won the best cinematography Oscar before, and then two out of the three subsequent years, the same cameras were used by the cinematographers that won the Oscars, so you’ve got three out of four years where digital cinematography was embraced by the Academy and three out of four of those Oscar winners were in 3D. Now, 3D appears, to most people, to be over, but it’s not really over. It’s just been accepted. It’s now just part of the choices that you face when you go to a theater to see a big blockbuster movie. You could choose to see it in 2D or you could choose to see it in 3D, generally speaking, these days. I liken it to color. When color first came out, it was a big deal. People used to go see movies because they were in color. Around the time of Avatar, people went to see movies because they were in 3D. Nobody is gonna go see a movie today because it’s in 3D. It’s all the other factors by which we choose a film. It had an impact on the way films were presented, that’s now just accepted and part of the zeitgeist and how it’s done. In terms of long-term cultural impact, I guess we’ll find out, if people show up for Avatar 2.

For the cast, what was your first reaction when you saw the movie 12 years ago, up on the big screen?

SALDANA: I was in shock. I just kept trying to feel because I was having such out-of-body experiences. I was completely enamored with what I was sensing, and it was an immersive experience, unlike anything I had ever seen. I felt grateful. I felt very humbled. Let’s not forget that when Avatar came out, it wasn’t like we came out with a big splash. We came out, and we were solid, but these ripples kept growing and growing, as time kept going by. It became this really big thing, but it grew. And as it was happening, I felt like I was witnessing something truly remarkable. How people were captivated by it was really humbling.

WEAVER: For me, as a spectator, the 3D in the world, when Sam’s character has to get his Ikran, those physical experiences of almost falling into the void because you’re up above the floating islands, were incredible. But what really moved me was using such effective 3D, so that you feel like you’re in the room with Jake when he’s having to make some decisions, and you’re in the place with Neytiri when she’s moving through the forest. It took all the barriers away between me and the world in the emotional scenes with humans and in the world of Pandora. I found that I had much less objectivity. The decisions they made felt much more personal to me because I was in their world with them and I had something at stake in that world. I couldn’t get away. There was no escape.

LANG: I remember, very well, that I immediately related it to the script that I had read, and it blew my mind. The script that I read for Avatar was so detailed, and it was so rich and dense with descriptions that it was very novelistic. It wasn’t a conventional screenplay to me, so that was the movie I always had in my head and that’s the movie I saw up there. It was pretty remarkable to me to actually literally translate what I had read and what I was led to imagine by the writers, and to have it realized up there on the screen. It was just thrilling.

RODRIGUEZ: It was a drop-mic moment. How do you quantify the unquantifiable? Things like love, connection to nature, and beauty. I knew it, the moment that I saw Jim having a prolonged conversation about fauna and the color of it. That’s when I was like, “Okay, this guy is not gonna settle, in any way, shape or form, when it comes to translating the beauty because that beauty is quantifying the love and connection to nature. If he’s able to make this connection between beauty, Pandora, and nature, he’ll be able to make that connection with the human.” So, when I saw the movie, it was like he dropped the mic. He did it. He freaking did it. Everything that he wrote went to the screen. I was like, “Okay, I get it now. That’s why he’s such a stickler for detail.”

WORTHINGTON: [The characters] looked like us. Jim always made us the promise that, even though we were gonna be big and blue, it would be us. It’s the technology and the performance capture. He described it once to me as the next level of makeup. I was always a bit worried that the subtlety of acting wouldn’t really translate. But I remember seeing Sigourney blue and Zoe blue and myself blue, and it was us. It was every pore and every detail. Whatever got translated from the Volume of our performance, through all the computers, kept that essence. It was the truth. That was the promise that he made me, and that’s what came out. He said that the detail of our acting wouldn’t be overshadowed, and it was there. That’s the essence that I saw.

What makes each one of you proud to have been a part of this film?

LANG: I’m proud to be part of a team of such talented, creative, generous people. Over the years that we’ve been together and apart and together, we’ve been able to maintain a collegial and a forward feeling amongst us. That team spirit is something that I feel so pleased and gratified to be part of, and I’m just proud to be on the team.

RODRIGUEZ: I don’t think that anybody has ever taken the time, the effort, and the care to put so much love behind something, or put so much mind and attention to something that isn’t valued as much by society, around the world, or by storytelling, in general. I feel like Jim’s decision to tell this story is a decision to show love and respect for life, and that’s rare. I’m proudest of just being a part of that because I feel like it’s not done enough. For it to be as impactful as it was, says a lot. It’s almost like throwing water on a desert. You wonder where the box office came from, but that’s why. You’re saying something beautiful, and you’re showing love and respect for something beautiful, that isn’t shown love and respect often. There’s a drought out there, and he added water to it. I’m proud to be a part of that.

WORTHINGTON: Jim’s the best, man. I’m proud that he’s my friend.

WEAVER: Jim is a scientist. That may be the first love in his heart. I’m proud that I got to play Dr. Augustine, who is a scientist and a woman scientist. Jim gave the world, the audience, and certainly my character this whole universe of new flora and fauna, taking it so seriously. The Na’vi have their own language. Even things that seem impossible, like the floating mountains, have science behind them. I was so proud to be part of the science of this, so that you’re not dumbing down something for the mass audience. In fact, you’re lifting them up. You’re giving them new ways to think about things. If I could also inspire more girls to become women scientists and not smokers, then I will have redeemed something.

SALDANA: I’m most proud that I got an opportunity to belong to a group of people that I feel I have so much in common with. It’s that kind of significance that you’re searching for because you believe so deeply in things and you wanna be challenged. You know that you have every ounce in you to fight and to learn and to grow because you’re curious. And then, you meet the ultimate curious person in Jim, and he extends, he shares, and he’s curious. He’s not an elitist. You get to be an artist. I was given an opportunity, and I honestly feel that I ran with it. And then, to be able to come back to that opportunity, it feels like it’s the gift that continues to give. So many of my peers in this city that I’ve been blessed to live in and build a life in, don’t get that opportunity. I feel really grateful that, in my precious lifetime, not only have I been able to make a living out of something that I truly love, but I got to do it in the most unthinkable, wishful way. I got to really grow from it, not just as an artist, but also as a person. Now that I’m a mother, I’m teaching my children, who were not alive during this big part of my life. I get to pass that onto them, so that they get to grow up in a reality that feels completely different than what I grew up with. Avatar is a very special story. It’s a testament that, when you truly believe in something, and you surrender to the fact that you’re an outlier, it pays off, 10 times out of 10. When you believe, you put it all in there.

CAMERON: Looking back with the perspective of, now 12 years later, I’m proudest, in a general sense, of the team. There’s the beauty that was created by the artists, the designers, the set builders, and all the people that built out the world in all its detail, with all the creatures in it, every blade of grass, and the beauty that they were able to create. Even when that beauty was scary, like the Viperwolves and the Thanator, I still think it’s beautiful and part of the majesty of nature. There’s also the human beauty that was created by the cast who had this amazing ability to play, to create, to become people, and to do it in different forms. Zoe had nothing to act with, but gray set pieces, and sometimes just a gray painted box or piece of pipe to hold onto, and she created a world in her imagination, with the love and the beauty and the ferocity that flowed from her. I just look back on everybody’s work and am so grateful to have had an opportunity to work with these amazing people. That’s why I promptly went out and wrote another and another and another Avatar. I just wanted to continue with this family, which was such a great experience.