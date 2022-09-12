Fans can return to the world of Pandora in a way they have never seen before as tickets for the theatrical re-release of James Cameron's Avatar are now on sale via an announcement from the film's official Twitter account. With the launch of ticket sales, two exclusive posters for the movie have been released to celebrate its triumphant return to theaters.

The poster, revealed by the official IMAX Twitter page, showcases a beautiful assortment of familiar imagery from the film. The poster features an image of the official Avatar logo against a white background with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Below them is a mix-up of the film's essential scenes, such as the climactic battle for Pandora and several of the planet's wildlife, including the deadly Thanator and the Great Leonopteryx. The poster does an excellent job of reminding audiences of some of the film's most significant moments.

Alongside the release of a new IMAX poster, Dolby also revealed its own exclusive poster featuring Jake Sully and Neytiri as they stand against a backdrop of beautiful scenery featuring Pandora's unique rock formations and its iconic floating mountains, which remains one of the most memorable aspects of the film. With Avatar making a theatrical comeback in all formats later this month, fans can now anticipate their return to the world of Pandora on the largest screen possible.

RELATED: ‘Avatar 4’ Has Begun Production, Says James Cameron

Avatar returns to theaters amid the anticipation of its long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which releases this December. With 13 years since its initial theatrical release, a new generation will be able to witness the 3D spectacle that took the world by storm back in 2009. However, the re-release will be arriving with some new upgrades as the film is remastered in 4K high dynamic range, which will offer even more immersive detail and vibrant colors to the film. Alongside its upgraded picture quality, it has also been reported that the film will use a higher frame rate to give the 3D a more immersive and smoother effect. It remains unknown when the remastered version of the film will finally be released in 4K Blu-ray, but an announcement could come after the movie finishes its limited two-week engagement.

With tickets for the film now on sale, fans can revisit Avatar when it re-releases in theaters in all formats on September 23. Check out the official posters and the trailer for the upcoming re-issue below: