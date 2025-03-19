Nickelodeon and Tilting Point have teamed up to announce that Avatar: Realms Collide is now available on both iOS and Android marketplaces. The game is based on the hit animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which ran for three seasons between 2005 and 2008. Thanks to Avatar: Realms Collide, players around the world can now begin their quest to restore balance and harmony to the world, just like Avatars Aang and Korra. The game features a new storyline developed by Avatar Studios and Tim Hedrick, who served as a writer on both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. A pivotal character in the mobile can is Father Glowworm, who was first introduced in the novel The Rise of Kyoshi, and players will also take on other foes such as Chanyu, Borte, and Muron.

The game allows players to recruit, train, and lead iconic characters from across the franchise to defeat Chanyu and his followers while also removing Father Glowworm’s menacing presence from the world. Explore new lands, master more than the elements by learning proper resource management, and crush your enemies in an epic conquest. To celebrate the launch of Avatar: Realms Collide, new users will receive an exclusive bundle of in-game rewards to give them a head start to begin battling other armies and building their base. Nickelodeon and Tilting Point have even released a new trailer for the game, which can be found below, and it also features iconic characters from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, such as Aang, Korra, Katara, Sokka, and so many more.

What Do We Know About the Future of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series was such a hit on Netflix that it was renewed for a second and third season, giving the crew behind the live-action show the chance to finish the second and third books, Earth and Fire. There are also several other animated Avatar projects in the works, including Avatar: Seven Havens, which will follow a young Earthbending Avatar after Korra, who is now seen as the harbinger of doom instead of the bringer of peace. Dave Bautista will also feature in Aang: The Last Airbender, an animated movie coming to theaters next year following the original Avatar gang several years after the Season 3 finale.

Avatar: Realms Collide is out now. Check out the new trailer for the game above and stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.