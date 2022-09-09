Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features.

Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the official IGN YouTube page, and features some footage for the game. The footage teases familiar landscapes such as bioluminescent forests and floating mountains while also offering some new locations such as a desert-like canyon environment, which is new for the franchise. The trailer reveals that the game will be set after the events of the first film as characters attempt to explore Pandora after the epic battle at the Hallelujah Mountains. Fans will be able to customize their own characters with different types of gear and various weapons.

While the trailer didn't reveal any specific plot details about the game, Avatar: Reckoning is set to be an online multiplayer game where fans of the franchise can explore different areas of Pandora's natural wonders as they have the option to team up or fight against each other. Avatar: Reckoning follows a wave of content related to the franchise as fans anticipate the release of the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The arrival of a new game based on the franchise fits with the large and highly-detailed world that James Cameron created, which offers a plethora of opportunities for further expansion of Pandora in the realm of gaming. More information about the game will likely be revealed as it nears its release date.

Image via Disney

Alongside the eventual release of Avatar: Reckoning, fans can anticipate more games based on the franchise on the way as Ubisoft is currently developing an open-world game, titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, exclusively for next-gen consoles. Initially set to be released this year before eventually being delayed, Frontiers of Pandora is expected to hit shelves some time around 2023-2024.

Ubisoft previously developed a tie-in video game which was released simultaneously with the first film in 2009, which received mixed reviews at the time. As the Avatar franchise continues to expand with the development of several video games, fans will soon be able to explore the world of Pandora in a way they never have been able to before.

Avatar: Reckoning currently has no set release date. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming mobile game below: