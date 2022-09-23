With James Cameron's Avatar now back in theaters, the film is already showing promising signs at international box office, with the movie earning $3.5 million from 37 markets, according to a report from Deadline.

The film opened at the top of the box office in Italy and earned $300K. In Germany, the film grossed an additional $200K from Thursday alongside another $200K from Mexico. In Australia, the film opened third place at the box office, earning $400K, with 3D ticket sales accounting for 69% of the total gross. The film's performance remains strong on its second day in France, with a total gross of $700K. In Saudi Arabia, Avatar took $300K from the film's first two days with an additional $446K from Korea. With the film releasing in North America, Avatar has already earned $2.5 million in pre-sales.

The film also opened at the top of the box office in several markets, such as Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Croatia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bosnia, Singapore, and Thailand. However, no specific numbers were provided by Deadline. Given the movie's numbers so far, the international box office indicates a healthy start for the blockbuster's theatrical re-issue. A bigger picture of the film's box office performance will be revealed following the end of the weekend.

Avatar was initially released in 2009 to instant critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and the first to surpass $2 billion at the global box office. Praise for the film was directed at its groundbreaking 3D technology and immersive visuals. Now with the iconic movie back in theaters, audiences will be able to re-experience Pandora in a way they never have before, with the film being remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes.

For fans who attend the theatrical re-release of the hit 2009 film, Deadline also reports that there will be an exclusive sneak peek of Avatar: The Way of Water attached at the film's end credits. With new footage of the upcoming movie attached, fans can get a better look at the breathtaking visuals of the highly anticipated sequel. The film will finally be released exclusively in theaters on December 16. Following the theatrical return of Avatar, another movie by Cameron will make its way back to the big screen with the re-release of Titanic, which sets sail for theaters in 4K 3D high dynamic range on February 10, 2023.

Avatar is now playing in theaters. Check out the official trailer for the newly remastered release of the film below: