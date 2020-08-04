‘Avatar’ Sequels: Crabsuit Concept Art Reveals James Cameron’s New Underwater Vehicle

While the wait for the Avatar sequels recently got even longer (fun fact: the very first release date for Avatar 2 was December 2014), producer Jon Landau is tiding fans over with a first look at a new underwater vehicle that will be making its debut in one or more of the four sequels that are planned.

Since 2010, writer/director James Cameron has been teasing that the Avatar follow-ups would delve into the underwater world of Pandora – an area barely explored in the technologically groundbreaking first movie. Water appears to play a major role in the Avatar sequels, as we’ve seen set photos of Cameron and his cast doing motion-capture photography underwater. So it makes sense that a brand new type of vehicle would play a role in the sequels, as the humans likely still have some kind of presence on Pandora.

The “crabsuit” as it’s called looks exactly like you think it would, and is clearly inspired by Cameron’s own passion for deep sea exploration – it bears some resemblance to real-world vehicles.

Production on the Avatar sequels finally began in 2017 and continued up through 2019, with the motion-capture photography primarily focused on Avatar 2 and 3 but with a bit of filming taking place for Avatar 4 and 5. The COVID-19 shutdown interrupted the live-action portion of filming for the sequels, which is why their release dates had to be pushed back a full year. Avatar 2 was originally slated for release in December 2021, but will now open in December 2022 followed by Avatar 3 in December 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

So yeah, a pretty hefty wait! Enjoy the crabsuit below as a treat.