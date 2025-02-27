Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender still astounds viewers more than two decades after its premiere; fans instantly resonated with this world of elemental benders and dangerous spirits, with the unbearable burdens of its protagonist, Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), teaching them the value of community in the face of hatred. It was a beautiful narrative many were gutted to see end after three seasons, but luckily, this world's intricate story continued in the sequel series The Legend of Korra. And now we know that it will be fleshed out even further in the recently announced follow-up, Avatar: Seven Havens.

It will focus on the newest member of the Avatar cycle, a young Earthbender who has to face the mistakes of her predecessor in what will surely be a wild, enjoyable ride. However, the announcement has left a lot of fans confused. Because there's already an Earthbender people want to see onscreen, a character whose exploits are so complex that it took two whole books to document her rise as the ultimate elemental defender. Our new Avatar will be a great addition to this franchise, but when it comes to a complete powerhouse who defied the odds and changed this world for the better, nobody deserves an animated series more than the immortal war-fan wielder herself, Avatar Kyoshi (Jennifer Hale).

There’s Never Been a Show Like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Image via Nickelodeon Studios

While almost anyone who has watched TV in recent years has some sense of what Avatar: The Last Airbender is about, only the most diehard fans know about the jaw-dropping story that is the life of Avatar Kyoshi. This mysterious figure only received a few cameos in the original show; even in a series filled with exciting Avatars, audiences were immediately drawn to the visually striking, completely indomitable woman who had an entire island of fierce warriors named after her. The role of an Avatar is to maintain harmony within both the human and spirit world, a gargantuan task that each member of the cycle is luckily able to get advice from their past selves about.

Aang's conversations with Kyoshi — where she encouraged the young boy to kill his adversaries — and the few facts viewers learn about her paint the woman more as a righteous spirit than a person. Her harsh morality revolutionized the world's justice systems, and her death at the age of 230 made many believe she was the strongest Avatar ever. Despite this, the series never gave much insight into her beyond her brutal demeanor, which is what made many readers confused when The Rise of Kyoshi by F. C. Yee revealed how this fierce fighter's life began: as a kitchen maid.

This story explains that when the Water Avatar Kuruk died at a young age, the world was thrown into disarray. When the Earth Nation's usual methods of finding the next Avatar didn't work, they relied on wild speculation to label a powerful orphan boy named Yun as the next member of the cycle. Nobody knew that Kuruk's successor was actually Kyoshi — a clumsy, tall-for-her-age homeless girl whose criminal parents had abandoned her to a life of scavenging and starvation. She was luckily adopted by a kindly Air Nomad who was tasked with other diplomats to raise Yun.

Her early years saw Kyoshi act as his maid and develop a close relationship with this supposed savior and his Fire Nation guard, Rangi. It was a simple and peaceful life, which is why a vicious attack that seemingly killed both Yun and her adopted father brought out her Avatar state. This led to her being forced to flee from the slimy bureaucrats who cared more about how they could use the Avatar than any peace she could bring to the world. Kyoshi made her own path, with this first book seeing her take on a group of thieves as her bending masters, fall in love with Rangi, and learn through various jaw-dropping conflicts that the fight for good is rarely a bloodless one.

Not Enough People Know ‘The Rise of Kyoshi’

Image via Amulet Books

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been begging for an adaptation of this novel for years. Kyoshi's story exemplifies the original show's major themes. While catering to kids, Avatar: The Last Airbender covers many mature topics. It details things like the horrors of genocide and the need to process trauma, imbuing its fun adventure with a gravitas that touches everyone who watches. While still making space for kid-friendly content, The Rise of Kyoshi and its sequel discuss these themes and more by providing the most grounded portrayal of this world fans have ever seen.

The novels delve into complex, realistic themes like the evils of government institutions and how the label of "criminal" is thrown around unfairly by those in power, all while our protagonist deals with the intimate struggles of everyone treating her either as some untouchable God or a tool they can't wait to utilize. These topics have never thoroughly been explored in this franchise. The books' focus on them creates the perfect platform for a question at the core of this entire franchise: what does it mean to do good?

Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra both carry a narrower view of morality, something you often find in shows made for kids. While lessons like "killing is always bad" or "never abandon friends" are inherently good, stating these with no opposition strips away a chance for the thought-provoking conversations that The Rise of Kyoshi embraces wholeheartedly. Kyoshi's difficult upbringing informs her view of the world, making her act in a ruthless, morally-gray manner that makes her stand out from her fellow Avatars.

Kyoshi justifies the use of violence when she feels her opponent deserves it — even killing those who she knows are too dangerous. She undercuts the actions of any political officials who she deems as corrupt, taking a blunt approach to maintaining harmony in the world. Kyoshi's growth over these stories comes at the expense of immense loss. These heartwrenching moments teach her that being a hero is never easy and that true justice is often only possible at the edges of morality. This concept is extremely complicated, but Kyoshi grants her audience a better, more realistic sense of the price of doing good than any Avatar series has before.

Avatar Kyoshi’s Story Needs To Be Heard