With a perfect 100% rating across all three seasons on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Avatar: The Last Airbender is well-regarded as not only one of the best animated shows ever, but one of the best TV series of all-time. The Avatar universe has since expanded with a sequel series, The Legend of Korra, a critically panned live-action movie from M. Night Shyamalan, and more recently, a live-action series on Netflix. However, the Avatar universe is now officially back with a brand-new original project. Nickelodeon has officially announced Avatar: Seven Havens, a new animated series from Avatar Studios set in the world of ATLA by original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm and follows a young earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra. However, while Aang was viewed as humanity’s savior in Avatar: The Last Airbender, this new young earthbender is viewed instead as its destroyer. Constantly on the hunt from both human and spirit enemies, the young earthbending Avatar reunites with her long-lost twin to save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last remaining stronghold collapses and all hope for the world crumbles into bits. This series will show the world a different side of the Avatar universe; both Aang and Korra have had challenges, but by and large, most people were on their side. An Avatar, both hated and feared by the people, trying to earn back goodwill, is undeniably exciting, especially coming from original creators DiMartino and Konietzko.

What Else Is Coming From the ‘Avatar’ Franchise in the Future?