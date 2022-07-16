With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water only a few months away, a new tie-in comic book series is now available to pre-order on Amazon which can give fans a small taste of the franchise before the release of the upcoming film. The comic series, titled Avatar: The High Ground, will debut in October later this year by Dark Horse Comics. The series is written by Sherri L. Smith (The Toymaker’s Apprentice) with illustrations done by Guilherme Balbi.

Serving as a prequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, the comic series will center on Jake Sully and Neytiri as they must, once again, face the threat of the RDA after settling down with a family. The series will be based on a scrapped story idea that Cameron had while developing the Avatar sequels. Volume 1 of the series is now available to pre-order and will be released on October 25 which features Jake and Neytiri ready for battle as they wield their own weapons.

Alongside the first comic of the series, the second volume is also now available to pre-order and will release on December 6. The cover of the comic features a unique and striking image of Jake Sully alongside various Na'vi wearing spacesuits fighting a battle outside of Pandora's atmosphere. Teasing some interesting settings, fans will be able to see the original storyline when the comic releases later this year.

Avatar: The High Ground will be the third comic series based on the franchise after Avatar: Tsu'tey's Path, which focuses on the character Tsu'tey during the events of the first film, and Avatar: The Next Shadow, which serves as a direct sequel to Avatar. Following Avatar: The High Ground, another comic series will debut in February 2023 titled, Avatar: Adapt or Die, which takes place a decade before the original film and will focus on Dr. Grace Augustine. Dark Horse also previously released a solo Avatar comic on Free Comic Book Day back in 2017 which focused on Jake's bond with the Great Leonopteryx.

As fans await the release of the comic, they can also check out DK's The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration which showcases the flora and fauna of Pandora while also showcasing some of the marine creatures that will appear in the second film. With a new comic series along the way with anticipation of the upcoming sequel continuing to build, Avatar fans can be satisfied that the series is finally gaining new momentum in pop culture.

The first volume of Avatar: The High Ground will be released on October 25, and can be pre-ordered now. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released exclusively in theaters on December 16. Watch the trailer below: