‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Revisited for Its 15th Anniversary | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

It’s a New Year! And you know what that means: New Year’s Nicktoons! Continuing out tradition, the Saturday Mourning Cartoons team of Sean Paul Ellis and Dave Trumbore are checking out the next Nicktoon in our lineup: Avatar: The Last Airbender! We couldn’t have timed this one better since it’s the 15th anniversary of the acclaimed Nickelodeon animated series. (There’s even a special limited edition SteelBook Blu-ray on the way next month to commemorate it, so keep an eye out for it!) We’re joined by special guest Melanie Harker for a revisit of one of the greatest stories ever told; we’d love it if you came along for the ride and shared your own thoughts, memories, and experiences!

More details on the 15th anniversary edition of Avatar: The Last Airbender follow below:

Nickelodeon’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy award-winning series receives the SteelBook treatment as Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Complete Series Blu-ray 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Collection arrives on February 18, 2020. The 3-book collection features stunning new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas, with each book featuring a different element (Water, Earth, and Fire) and the covers combining to form a beautiful triptych. Thomas was handpicked to design the collection’s covers after series co-creator Bryan Konietzko became a fan of Thomas’ art style on social media. The collection’s production run will be limited to 20,000 units.

Created by Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon from February 2005 through July 2008, garnering both critical and audience acclaim while also winning Annie, Genesis, Primetime Emmy, and Peabody awards. The series features an iconic blend of anime and traditional animation, alongside a talented voice cast including Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack DeSena, Dante Basco, Dee Bradley Baker, and Mark Hamill. The fan-favorite series has spawned a beloved animated sequel series, The Legend of Korra, as well as an upcoming live-action remake (with its original creators) to be produced for Nickelodeon and Netflix. Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Complete Series 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Collection will be available on February 18, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment for $97.99.

Synopsis:

Water, Earth, Fire, Air. Four nations. One war-torn world. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the epic saga, Avatar: The Last Airbender, with this 3 SteelBook collection, featuring all-new art for each book! Go back to the beginning to experience the animated series that quickly became a phenomenon with a huge fan base that spans the globe! This complete collector’s edition includes all three powerful books: Water, Earth, and Fire.

Seasons:

Book One: Water Season 1 – 20 episodes – Aired 2/21/05 – 12/2/05

Book Two: Earth Season 2 – 18 episodes – Aired 3/17/06 – 12/1/06

Book Three: Fire Season 3 – 16 episodes – Aired 9/21/07 – 7/19/08



Bonus Content: