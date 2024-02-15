The Big Picture Aang and Katara's relationship in Avatar: The Last Airbender is debated among fans and criticized for feeling one-sided.

Katara's motherly behavior towards Aang is consistent with her personality and trauma, not a lack of romantic feelings.

The creators deny the possibility of a romantic relationship between Katara and Zuko, as Aang was always intended to be the endgame.

Avatar: The Last Airbender takes place in a fantastical world with spirits, bending, and cute animal hybrids, but some things are universal. And that's where romance comes into play. As they journey around the world, more than a few relationships develop between the young characters. Yet no romance is as central to the series as Aang's (Zach Tyler Eisen) and Katara's (Mae Whitman). This isn't particularly surprising. As the main character and the first girl to join the group, it seems natural. Over the course of the series, the characters go from friends to more, as the finale ends with a kiss between them. The sequel series, The Legend of Korra, even introduced their children and grandchildren, proving that their relationship lasted despite their youth.

But even so, their relationship isn't universally loved among the fans, many of whom think Katara should have been with the disgraced prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko (Dante Basco), instead. Certainly, there is an appeal to the enemy-to-lovers relationship, and with Zuko's expertly crafted redemption arc, he is the perfect candidate for such a dynamic. Beyond the Zuko argument, some fans feel that Aang's feelings are the result of a childhood crush that Katara doesn't share as she fills a more motherly role at the beginning. Years after the conclusion, the validity of this relationship is still under debate, and it is certain to be resurrected with more fervor during Netflix's upcoming live-action remake. With the disagreement among fans, might it be better to rewrite this plot?

Does Aang and Katara's Romance Work in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

One of the largest arguments for those who dislike Aang and Katarta's relationship is that it feels one-sided. From his introduction, Aang's crush on Katara is obvious, though, understandably, childish. Waking up from 100 years frozen in ice, Aang immediately invites Katara to go penguin sledding, and throughout the show, he's constantly trying to impress her. Katara doesn't share these signs, developing a strong friendship with Aang instead. However, she is not immune to crushes. In the first season, the group meets Haru (Michael Dow) and Jet (Crawford Wilson), both of whom Katara shows interest in. However, it's unfair to say there were never signs on her part. She becomes jealous on Kyoshi Island when a pack of girls follows Aang around, which is not a common reaction for a friend, and that was early on.

Near the end of the series, Katara's feelings for Aang become more clear, but they seem somewhat sudden. However, that fits the relationship. She wasn't in love immediately like Aang, but she grew to trust him, care about him, and then love him. Both Aang and Katara mature over the series, and a slow-developing friendship to romance makes sense for the characters. Just because Katara doesn't initially share his feelings does not make it strange that she would grow to love him.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Makes Katara a Motherly Figure

At first glance, the relationship between Aang and Katara is complicated by their early dynamic. When they first meet, Katara becomes a motherly figure. She cares for him, comforts him, and teaches him waterbending. But this is not unique to Aang. Katara mothers everyone. It's just an aspect of her personality. She takes control, giving others instructions and taking care of those who need it without hesitation. Katara is a healer, so that shouldn't be surprising. The fact that this dynamic with Aang is singled out doesn't make sense.

Throughout the series, she demonstrates her motherly nature with Sokka (Jack De Sena) and Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy). During an argument, Toph even sees fit to remind Katara that she is not her mother. Katara shares the same dynamic with Sokka despite being the younger sister. Sokka even comments in Season 3 that in his memories of his mother, he sees Katara's face because she filled that role, even with their Gran-gran nearby. Katara's motherly ways are a result of the trauma of losing her own mother so young, not a statement on her relationship with Aang. The only reason that this is not on display with Zuko is that she doesn't trust him after his many attempts to capture them. Katara's tendency to mother Aang does not reflect her lack of romantic feelings for him but rather who she is.

'Zuko and Katara Didn't Have a Relationship in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Fans of Katara and Zuko claim the writers intended her to end up with Zuko from the beginning. They indeed share more tension than other pairs as Katara offers to help him and is later the last to accept his help. However, the creators of the show, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, deny this, saying they were always rooting for Aang. There is some merit to the argument that Katara and Zuko would have worked well together. He does jump in front of Azula's (Grey DeLisle) lighting to save her, after all. But, there is never any clear evidence of romantic feelings.

More to the point, Zuko has a solid relationship with Mai (Cricket Leigh) throughout the series. Zuko's story is complex enough with his redemption arc and does not require an additional love triangle. Zuko and Katara become close friends as he helps her resolve her anger regarding her mother's death, and she learns to trust him, but nothing more. Though the relationship certainly has fans, Katara ending up with Aang makes more sense as their feelings are established slowly but surely.

Should Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Keep Aang and Katara's Relationship?

At the end of the series, there is no ambiguity about who Katara ends up with. The Legend of Korra even rejects the idea of Aang and Katara's relationship falling apart with age. However, Netflix's adaption is bound to change some aspects of the original, so should Katara and Aang's relationship be one of those changes? As the live-action cast was announced, some fans expressed concern about the noticeable age difference between Gordon Cormier's Aang and Kiawentiio Tarbell's Katara, suggesting that it may not work in live-action. But any significant part of their relationship is years away at best, and the age difference will likely not be as stark by then.

Aang and Katara's relationship is best for the series, but Netflix can explore it in more depth. An often-cited argument against Aang and Katara is her reaction to their first kiss. She rejects Aang, saying she's confused, but there isn't much explanation of what is confusing her. Some claim she doesn't have feelings for Aang, while others see this as her pulling away in fear of losing him in his impending fight with the Fire Lord. Even just developing feelings for a friend is enough reason for a 14-year-old to be confused. Certainly, the adaption can clear this up, making it less ambiguous. However, there is no reason to change the result when Aang and Katara are good together. With the ability to adjust some details, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender can improve upon the romance while staying true to the original series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix on February 22. Meanwhile, the animated show is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

