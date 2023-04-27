While detailing their upcoming slate of projects at CinemaCon 2023 on Thursday, Paramount confirmed the release date for the feature-length Avatar: The Last Airbender movie. The animated film, which will focus specifically on Avatar Aang and his friends, is set to release on October 10, 2025. As previously announced, it is a joint production between Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation, and Avatar Studios.

With the film quite a way out, it means fans will have to wait a little while longer before seeing Team Avatar together again. The group, which includes the young Avatar himself as well as siblings Katara and Sokka, blind earth bender Toph, and the enemy-turned-ally fire bender Zuko, became beloved over the course of their journey together in the original series which aired from 2005 to 2008. As they traveled through each nation, Aang mastered every element - earth, water, air, and fire - in order to fully step into his role as Avatar, meeting his new friends along the way and growing up in the process. By the end, he was able to take on Fire Lord Ozai, defeating the Fire Nation and putting an end to the war that had torn the world apart over the course of 100 years.

No details of the plot of the new film are currently available, but it could focus on the time between Avatar: The Last Airbender and its follow-up The Legend of Korra. The years immediately following Aang's defeat of Ozai and the end of the war have never been covered in-depth on-screen. It's also been hinted that the film will follow older versions of the characters fans know, showing how they worked together to restore the world after all the destruction brought about by the Fire Nation. Lauren Montgomery is set to direct while The Last Airbender co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino produce alongside the show's executive producer Eric Coleman.

The Avatar Universe Is Growing Swiftly Under Avatar Studios

An Avatar Aang movie is only the beginning of Avatar Studios' plans to expand the franchise. In a recent interview, Konietzko detailed how the team behind the world of Avatar was eager to get back together after taking several years off following The Legend of Korra's end in 2014. That eagerness has shown in their plans which include not one, but three movies that will build upon what's been shown in the original two shows. There's been some speculation that these films could follow past Avatars like the fan-favorite Kyoshi or act as solo outings for other members of Team Avatar like Zuko, but nothing has been confirmed for certain about either of the two remaining films. Outside of Paramount, Netflix is also trying to bring Aang and company into live-action with their own series adaptation, though both Avatar co-creators departed the project as showrunners due to conflicts with the streamer.

The new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie won't arrive until October 10, 2025.