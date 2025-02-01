Avatar: The Last Airbender has been hailed as one of Nickelodeon's greatest animated shows, and its reputation persists to this day—nearly twenty years after its debut. The show's ability to weave adult themes into a children's show, integrate real martial arts techniques into fantasy battles, and tell such fascinating stories within 23-minute episodes are just a few of the reasons why fans still love it. Avatar is such a popular franchise that a live-action movie adaptation and live-action show adaptation have been attempted, but neither come close to the original (though the movie was much worse). The Legend of Korra was a loose sequel series released by Nickelodeon shortly after Avatar ended, showing just how quickly the network moved to keep the universe alive. It's strange that no one has tried to adapt the sequel comics, but maybe one day.

It's a big task to try and pin down the best episodes of the original Avatar, as there are many that stand out. Every frame of this animated classic is gorgeous, and there are so many meaningful stories to choose from. Counting the narratives that technically take place over more than a typical episode's runtime as one entry, the most impressive chapters in Avatar: The Last Airbender achieve a level of thrills, heart-rending drama, relieving humor, striking visuals, and/or complicated character arcs that the other episodes merely build up to by comparison.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Avatar: The Last Airbender Release Date 2005 - 2007 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



BUY







10 "The Boiling Rock"

Book 3, Chapters 14 & 15 (2008)

Image via Nickelodeon

Various important characters gradually converge throughout Season 3's "The Boiling Rock." After Zuko (Dante Basco) and Sokka (Jack De Sena) leave for a Fire Nation prison to find Sokka's father, their conversations together show they have an amusing dynamic. There is something so funny about the way Zuko says, "I'm never happy." The note they leave behind is classic Sokka, and there are lots of other comical moments throughout this two-parter. The setting is riveting as well: a volcano-prison, whose establishing shots alone elicit tension.

Then Suki (Jennie Kwan) shows up, as does a random prisoner who wants to break out. Things get even more interesting when Hakoda does arrive. The captivating music builds suspense (as in the beginning of Part II), and the mixture of thrills with humor is a perfect display of the show's aesthetic. The second half of the episode is more emotional, what with Mai's fight with Zuko and that final twist, supporting the case that this is among the most timeless fantasy shows from the aughts.

9 "The Blue Spirit"

Book 1, Chapter 13 (2005)

Image via Nickelodeon

Sokka and Katara (Mae Whitman) are sick, so Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) goes out to find a cure. A woman tells him that they have to suck on some frozen frogs, but that's much more appealing than what happens to the avatar as he tries to collect some. He's captured by some scarily accurate archers and brought to Admiral Zhao. While that's a bit intense, the episode's subplot features Sokka and Katara waiting for Aang to return. Katara tries to get Momo to fetch something, but he keeps collecting the wrong thing.

"The Blue Spirit" is a season one gem in the way it balances humor and action. The coolest part of it, however, is that Aang gets some help escaping from the guy who's been chasing him all season: Zuko. Donning a blue mask and twin swords, he helps Aang escape so that he can be the one to eventually bring the avatar to his father. It shows just how desperate the young prince is to get his honor back, making for an unexpected duo that showcases Zuko's complicated stance toward his own country.

8 "Lake Laogai"

Book 2, Chapter 17 (2006)

Image via Nickelodeon

"Lake Laogai" begins lightly enough: Sokka's terrible at drawing, and Iroh is about to get his own tea shop. But tension builds as Zuko comes across a flyer about Appa and suddenly looks up at the open sky. Meanwhile, Joo Dee returns with an eerie explanation about visiting Lake Laogai. When Jet suddenly shows up and offers to help the gang find their bison, Jet's freedom-fighter friends cause some significant confusion. The scene when Jet learns he's been brainwashed dials up the intensity.

We've glimpsed Jet across the latter half of Season 2, and his arc has steadily built up to make him a likable character. This coincides with the search for Appa, which leads to one of these storylines ending tragically. Meanwhile, this episode features one of those rare occasions when Iroh (Mako Iwamatsu) gets really mad, giving Zuko a lecture that makes him question his sense of self. With Appa's long-awaited return and Zuko's relinquishment of his Blue Spirit persona in that final scene, "Lake Laogai" serves as an emotionally powerful turning point in this remarkable second season.

7 "Zuko Alone"

Book 2, Chapter 7 (2006)

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio

"Zuko Alone" sees Prince Zuko on his own. Traveling through the Earth Kingdom, he helps a local boy get out of trouble and winds up getting invited over for dinner. While most episodes have a secondary plot with other characters, the one for this story is composed of flashbacks of Zuko's childhood. We see what it was like for him back when he didn't have his scar. We also observe Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee when they were kids. It's illuminating to watch them interact, and it helps us understand them in the present.

Zuko seems to have always been an outcast, but now he doesn't have his mother around to comfort him. Finding himself in the position of being a role model, he tries to do the right thing when some Earth Kingdom soldiers bully the family who have been hosting him. The episode ends with us sadly wondering if the prince can belong anywhere, demonstrating how Avatar is one of the best shows that only needed a few seasons to leave a lasting impression on fans.

6 "The Storm"

Book 1, Chapter 12 (2005)

Image via Nickelodeon

Aang and Zuko's tragic backstories come to light in "The Storm." As Sokka decides to go fishing, Zuko orders his crew to sail into what his uncle claims to be the onset of a storm. The old man Sokka's working with rebukes the avatar for going missing for a century, and Zuko openly disrespects his crew even more than usual. In light of these events, Katara gets Aang to talk about how he became frozen while Uncle Iroh explains to the crew how the young prince got his scar.

Through flashbacks, we learn how Aang was treated differently once he was told that he was the avatar. The isolation and the pressure this revelation put on the boy made him do something he deeply regrets. Meanwhile, Zuko's conflict with his father is instrumental to understanding how hardened he's become. The sequences of each story are rendered with searing emotional force as the villain proves just as relatable as the hero. With character work like this, it's no wonder how Avatar has remained so popular.

5 "Appa's Lost Days"

Book 2, Chapter 16 (2006)

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Appa's been missing since "The Library" (another great episode), and the viewers have had to wonder what's become of him. Well, "Appa's Lost Days" answers that question. This is one of the strangest episodes in The Last Airbender, as it almost exclusively shows things from his perspective at a time when he's separated from the rest of the main characters. This chapter fills in the blanks and then some, as Appa's ordeal actually includes a few characters we know: namely Azula (Grey DeLisle) and the Kyoshi warriors.

This episode isn't just random events that have nothing to do with the plot; a few of them prepare the audience for future events. There is an unfinished battle whose victor will become clear during the season finale, and a guru ties a message to Appa's horn. This is an incredibly melancholic episode, as we watch the flying bison lose trust in people, but it's not without hope. Along with moving flashbacks and graceful storytelling, this is one of the show's most admirable masterworks.

4 "Avatar Roku (Winter Solstice: Part 2)"

Book 1, Chapter 8 (2005)

Image via Nickelodeon

The avatar has been informed that he'll be able to speak to Avatar Roku on the solstice if he can get to his temple on an island, a conversation he desperately needs in order to know how to go forward. There are two enormous problems, though: 1) the solstice is tomorrow, and 2) that island is in the Fire Nation. So they have to do something extremely dangerous extremely quickly. There's no time to think this through; it's time to go.

And Zuko is chasing him there. Commander Zhao wants to capture them both, leading to a fast-paced episode that feels like a constant race against the clock. Dazzling in spectacle, compelling in its plot twists, unrelenting in its suspense, and nuanced in a dynamic where various members of the Fire Nation display very different goals and ethics, "Avatar Roku (Winter Solstice: Part 2)" is one of the most irresistible ATLA episodes

3 "The Siege of the North"

Book 1, Chapters 19 & 20 (2005)