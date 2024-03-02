Few animated shows were able to entertain young and adult audiences to the same degree that Avatar: The Last Airbender did. It transported audiences to a world where humans were able to control the four elements, which is currently in the middle of a hundred-year war of conquest by the Fire Nation. Thanks to its rich world-building, memorable characters, and gorgeous animation, it often ranks high among the greatest animated shows.

Netflix has released the first season of their live-action adaptation, which received mixed to negative reception. A large part of this is due to the sheer number of changes that were made in comparison to the animated show. Now, some changes are expected in the adaptation process, and while a few of these changes are for the better, the vast majority weaken the story and characters.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) 6 10 A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

10 Aang's Backstory

Small changes, big impact

Image via Netflix

Episode 1, "Aang," opens by introducing the audience to Aang's (Gordon Cormier) backstory, showing his life among the Air Nomads, his friendship with Monk Gyatso (Lim Kay Siu), and the shock of learning that he is the next Avatar. It also showcases Firelord Sozen (Hiro Kanagawa), the great-grandfather of Prince Zuko, as he leads a genocide against the Air Nomads. Though he launched this attack to kill the Avatar, Aang had already left the temple and was caught in an ocean storm, leading to him being frozen for a hundred years.

The biggest change to Aang's backstory is that he doesn't run away due to the stress and pressure learning he is the Avatar puts him under. Instead of showing how Aang struggled to have a normal childhood after this revelation, he talks about his feelings with his sky bison, Appa (Matthew Yang King), and then goes for a flight to clear his head. This makes Aang's subsequent disappearance for a hundred years more accidental.

9 The Past Avatars

Too many new rules

Image via Netflix

Since the Avatar is one soul reincarnated into different bodies, Aang can draw upon their vast knowledge and power when he enters the powerful Avatar State. He is also given the power to speak to his past lives to learn from their experiences. In the animated series, he primarily did this with his predecessor, Avatar Roku (C. S. Lee).

Netflix decided to include two Avatars from before Roku, Kyoshi (Yvonne Chapman) and Kuruk (Meegwun Fairbrother), who previously didn't factor into the show until its later seasons, but their implementation is questionable. First, Aang can only speak to them when at their temples, which contrasts with Roku offering Aang wisdom several times even when away from his temple. The previous Avatars also speak to Aang in more hostile tones, especially Kyoshi, who almost feels like she's trying to bully Aang into doing what she says.

8 Including Azula Early

Give her something to do, please.

Image via Netflix

Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), the older sister of Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), is one of Avatar's most popular antagonists. A Firebending prodigy, she was always the favorite child of Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), and was tasked with hunting down the Avatar at the end of Season 1. Due to her popularity, Netflix included many scenes of her in their show to let the audience see what she was up to while Zuko was tracking Aang.

Unfortunately, the writers couldn't think of anything interesting for Azula to do, so her scenes feel like they only exist to remind the audience that she exists. Once in a while, they add a line about her obsession with being perfect, but for the most part, she is either directing Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung) or fighting Earth Kingdom prisoners on Ozai's orders. The show also removed her iconic blue flames. In hindsight, it probably would have been better to leave her for the finale and use her screen-time to develop some of the other storylines.

7 Zuko's Crew

From nobodies to important pieces of Zuko's backstory

Image via Netflix

After his banishment, Zuko was given a skeleton crew to work on his ship as he hunted for the Avatar. In both mediums, the crew are initially hostile to Zuko due to his temper and callus attitude towards them, but change their attitude when his uncle, Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), explains the circumstances around Zuko's banishment and scar. Netflix's show adds another layer to their loyalty by having the crew be made of men from the division who would have died in the battle plans Zuko spoke out against, leading to his banishment.

This small detail might be the best change in the entire show. It gives Zuko even more of a connection to his crew and gives more credence to their decision to remain loyal to him instead of Zhao. It also helps to make Ozai even more of an uncaring monster, as the reason why he gave Zuko this crew was to remove perceived weakness from his army.

6 Busy Omashu

Combining multiple storylines into one

Image via Netflix

Compared to the animated show's Season 1, which had 20 episodes at around 22 minutes, Netflix gave their adaptation 8 episodes at around an hour long. Many events naturally had to be condensed and restructured to fit this reduced timetable. However, this resulted in a lot of things happening in and around the same place, as was seen when Team Avatar arrived in the city of Omashu.

Over two episodes set in Omashu, Team Avatar encounter a Mechanist (Danny Pudi) secretly working for the Fire Nation, a freedom fighter named Jet (Sebastian Amoruso), the king of Omashu, Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and make their way through the Cave of Two Lovers. This results in the team getting separated to deal with these plotpoints, leaving them with little to no time to develop as a trio. Since each storyline is also competing with one another for attention, none of them end up as fully realized as in the animated version. Jet is the worst case, as there's just not enough time to go into why he became such an extremist.

5 Capture in the Spirit World

Didn't Aang have a job to do?

Image via Netflix

While heading to the Northern Water Tribe, Team Avatar finds a village bordering a forest that the Fire Nation has burned. This enraged the local spirit, who was kidnapping members of the village in retribution. To appease it, Aang goes into the Spirit World and accidentally brings Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), but things get pretty complicated.

The biggest change made to the spirit world is that the ancient spirit, Koh the Face Stealer (George Takei), captures Katara and Sokka, and won't free them until Aang returns his totem, stolen by Roku. It's used to lead to Aang's capture and rescue by the Blue Spirit in the following episode, which is a double-edged sword. It does eliminate Sokka and Katara's obligatory illness from the original show, but it also removes the ambiguous nature of spirits. The worst part is that, due to Koh becoming the main focus of the spirit world, Aang is never able to calm the rampaging forest spirit.

4 Bumi

He no longer feels like Aang's friend

Image via Netflix

One of Aang's childhood friends, Bumi, has managed to live for more than a hundred years and has become the king of the great Earth Kingdom city of Omashu. Known for his eccentricities and unorthodox way of thinking, he has also become one of the greatest living Earthbenders. When Aang arrives in Omashu, Bumi decides to test his old friend to see if he is truly ready to become the Avatar.

Netflix's version of Bumi retains his eccentricities, but the rest of his personality is all wrong. He's much more cynical and disheartened when he sees Aang again, openly blaming him for the state of the world and believing that there is no hope left in fighting. It's a rather disappointing way to handle such a fan favorite character, especially since there was potential in Ambudkar's portrayal.

3 Katara's Water Bending

One scroll taught her all that?

Image via Netflix

The last remaining Waterbender of the Souther Water Tribe, Katara has had to teach herself many bending techniques. She serves as the heart of the team and a mother figure for Aang, offering guidance and comfort when needed. It is her hope that she will be able to find a Waterbending Master to teach her greater techniques alongside Aang.

Unfortunately, the show decides to make Katara a prodigy character who is able to become a Master on her own in the span of one season, which makes her feel much less human and relatable than her animated counterpart. Animated Katara was able to pick up new skills quickly, but she still required advice and teaching from individuals like Master Pakku (A Martinez), a Master from the North who initially refuses to train Katara due to sexism. While she is able to convince him in the animated version, Netflix has Pakku declare that Katara is already a Master, even though she only began practicing advanced Water Bending upon leaving the South Pole.

2 Zhao

A lackluster first season villain

Image via Netflix

Alongside Zuko, Zhao was the primary antagonist of the first season. Initially introduced as Commander, he rose through the ranks thanks to his ruthless attitude and cunning mind, becoming an Admiral and a strong rival for Zuko in the quest to capture Aang. His greatest achievement was a raid on the library of Wan Shi Tong (Randall Duk Kim), which allowed him to find and kill the Moon Spirit in a bid to wipe out Water Bending.

Netflix's adaptation strips Zhao of a lot of his agency and gives the reason for his success to characters like Azula. As such, he doesn't come across as a ruthless and capable commander anymore, but someone who is undeserving of his position and only got there because of outside help. It also doesn't help that the show cut out his and Zuko's Agni Kai, which offered a demonstration of how capable Zhao was in combat.

1 Sokka's Sexism

Who needs character development anyway?

Image via Netflix

Katara's older brother, Sokka, is left as the sole warrior left in the Southern Water Tribe after their father, Hakoda (Joel Montgrand), sailed north to join the war. Known for his sarcasm and knack for strategic thinking, Sokka initially doubted himself as a warrior, but grew into the team's natural leader. Unfortunately, the show removed one of his defining character traits in the early episodes: the belief that only men could be warriors.

Removing Sokka's sexism means that he doesn't gain as much from his time with the Kyoshi Warriors, and severely affects his relationship with their leader, Suki (Maria Zhang). This is a major moment in Sokka's character growth: he learns that not only can women be warriors, but gets a first-hand view of the traditions and methods in which other cultures fight, which helps him grow as a person and warrior. Taking away his initial dismissal of women warriors means that it's less of a humbling moment when he asks Suki to train him.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Has Lived on Beyond the Original Show