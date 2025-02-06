The original Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of Nickelodeon's greatest cartoon classics, and its popularity has endured such that people have been trying to re-create it in live-action ever since. No re-makes will ever live up to the original, perhaps most especially because the animated medium allows the various bending techniques to come alive in convincing and thrilling ways that live-action can't (and shouldn't try to) capture. There's another big reason, though: the characters. This world of Avatar is abundant with lively and engaging people, something that live-action could try to replicate but will never outdo.

Thanks to the show's excellent writing and perfect casting, there are plenty of diverse characters to love for different reasons. They can be complex, simple, likable, unsympathetic, mysterious, funny, and tragic. For a children's show, Avatar impressively and empathically runs the gamut of human experience. It demonstrates just how much story can be told in three seasons composed of short episodes, as many characters change throughout the narrative in ways that are both believable and engaging. The top ten characters on the show aren't exclusively the nicest; they're the most complicated, fascinating, and integral to the highly imaginative story being told.

10 Suki

Voiced by Jennie Kwan

Voiced by Jennie Kwan, Suki arrives as early as episode four: "The Warriors of Kyoshi." She is one of those warriors, and they are all fantastic fighters who fight in special outfits that adhere to their island's sacred customs. She teaches Sokka a lesson about gender roles, as he goes from thinking he can take her on to humbly asking her for lessons. This is pretty important for Sokka's character, but it also says a lot about Suki's ability to forgive.

She even winds up kissing him, sparking a romance that will return and develop in a way that demonstrates how to naturally convey a sweet romance in just a few incredible yet complete seasons. Suki's character employs the element of surprise not just in combat but in the narrative, too—showing up as the main characters cross into Ba-Sing-Se, as Appa travels alone, and when Sokka visits a prison to find his father. She winds up helping our heroes in important ways, joining the gang in the final stretch of the series and fitting in so well it's as if she could have been with them the whole time.

9 Jet

Voiced by Crawford Wilson

First depicted in the first season, Jet (Crawford Wilson) is the leader of the Freedom Fighters—a group of kids who live in a forest and undermine the local Fire Nation soldiers who have taken control of a nearby village. He's smooth, and Katara quickly develops a crush on him. Unfortunately, Jet's methods for getting rid of the enemy are unethical, as he's willing to drown civilians if it means the Fire Nation soldiers die, too. He aptly represents a moral dilemma in the fight for liberty, and serves as a stark contrast to our heroes' philosophy towards resistance.

At first, Jet seems to be the kind of character who will only show up in one episode and never appear again. Not the case: he appears several times in season two as well, at which point his character arc becomes more and more interesting. He is conflicted between his impulse to wreak vengeance upon fire-benders (who killed his parents when he was a child) and his resolve to turn a new leaf in Ba-Sing-Se. What unfolds is a very engaging and tragic storyline, making him one of the most complex side characters in the show.

8 Avatar Roku

Voiced by James Garrett

James Garrett provides perhaps the coolest voice for one of the most awesome benders in the series: Avatar Roku. The Avatar before Aang, Roku is one of those characters who get a very dramatic set-up. About half-way through season one, Aang enters the spirit world and gets visited by Roku's dragon. It's relayed that Aang has to visit a temple in the Fire Nation so that Roku can speak with him directly, which is the premise behind one of the show's most incredible episodes.

Roku himself is very composed, but he doesn't beat around the bush. He's the one who tells Aang about Sozin's Comet, after which he single-handedly takes down a battalion of fire-benders while destroying the entire temple. This utterly gripping sequence is later followed by other appearances; Roku occasionally appears to offer Aang his support and advice. His position as a role model and guide is fitting enough, but the guy also gets an episode dedicated to his backstory. Roku's tragic friendship with Firelord Sozin deepens and complicates his character, helping him cross the threshold from good character to terrific.

7 Sokka

Voiced by Jack DeSena

Sokka is one of the three main characters in the series, so he had better be a solid character—somebody who's fun to watch, complex, and has room to grow. The beginning of the first episode proves that he definitely has some growing to do; he's immature, sexist, and doesn't trust the boy they found in the iceberg at all. Though he warms up to Aang pretty quickly, his cockiness and ideas about women shift more gradually. Time and again, Sokka learns to mature the hard way—and the show often makes him the butt of the joke, much to our amusement.

Yes, Sokka is known as the comic relief who's always making bad puns and saying he's hungry, but he's also driven to grow up as a warrior. His mother was killed by the Fire Nation and his father went away to fight many years ago. Both of these things have made him put a lot of pressure on himself, so it's satisfying to watch him grow as both a leader with actionable ideas and a fighter. Sokka's arc is compelling, and Avatar is all the better for it.

6 Toph

Voiced by Michaela Jill Murphy

Toph Beifong (Michaela Jill Murphy) is one of the strongest earth benders in the world, and her eyes don't even work. She sees with her feet, as do the giant badgers who taught her how to bend in the caves. She has used her talents to become a tournament champion, defeating buff guys ten times larger than her by using her bending to sense vibrations in the ground. Along with her speed and technique, she eventually invents metal bending—which is pretty badass. Aang first sees her as a vision in season two, a mysterious introduction that makes her first episode all the more engaging.

Her story is just as interesting as her skills. Raised as the sheltered child in the wealthiest family in town, Toph has led a double life: helpless child during the day and big-time bender by night. Her parents would never approve of her leaving the home, and she eventually agrees to leave them to teach Aang bending. Her conflict with her parents is sad, but she's also a very blunt and tough person. By turns funny, intimidating, and moving, Toph's presence helps the show rival the most impressive fantasy shows from the aughts.

5 Katara

Voiced by Mae Whitman