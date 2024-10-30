Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been treated very well lately. Along with the live-action adaptation that hit Netflix earlier this year, new animated films that expand upon its expensive universe are in the works, starting with Aang: The Last Airbender in 2026. With the franchise’s massive resurgence, there has also come a new wave of merchandise. This included comic books, t-shirts, action figures and Funko Pops. Now, Funko has unveiled their latest line of Pop figures that’ll have fans wanting to master the elements.

Fitting with the theme of the show, the four new deluxe Pops cover the elements from the original series. These would be Air (Aang), Water (Katara), Earth (Toph) and Fire (Zuko) based on their designs from the animated series. While each of these beloved characters has received many Pops in Avatar’s previous waves, these figures include a lot of great detail. The main one being that each figure has their elements manifested around them just like they would if they were gearing up for battle in the series. If that wasn’t enough, each effect is in the shape of the respective element’s symbol. Since these are deluxe figures, they’ll be $29.99 USD each.

What’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ About?

Close

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the young trio of Katara, Sokka and Aang travel the world as the latter tries to master all four elements (Air, Water, Fire and Earth). Aang was the next in line to become the Avatar before an accident left him frozen in a block of ice for 100 years. That left the world defenseless to the Fire Nation’s takeover. Kartara and Sokka discover Aang at their Water Tribe.

Over the course of three epic seasons, Aang ends up taking on the dreaded Fire Lord and restoring balance to his world in the process. Other important characters in Aang's journey include Toph, a blind Earthbender, who added a lot of great comic relief to the series, and Princess Zuko, the Fire Lord’s son, whose villain-to-hero arc is one of the best stories in modern animation. Just like the original series, Toph will be joining the live-action Netflix series in Season 2. This upcoming season is currently filming now. Toph’s famous nickname for Aang was “Twinkle Toes”, so that’s another humorous thing to look forward to in Season 2.

Where Can You Stream ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Both animation and live-action) and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra, are currently streaming on Netflix. While fans wait for Season 2 of the Netflix series, you can pre-order the latest Avatar Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website.

6 10 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024) A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

