The Big Picture Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation will showcase the Earth Kingdom, including King Bumi.

Aang must learn what it means to be the Avatar to save the world.

Some changes have been made to the characters in the live-action adaptation, such as making Sokka less misogynistic from the start.

Only nine days remain until viewers get to go on adventures with Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) again in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation. In the run-up to the release, the streamer has shared a few glimpses into the colorful world originally brought to life in the Nickelodeon animated series. Already, we've seen the Fire Nation and Water Tribe flex their might in promotional material, but a new sneak peek shows off the towering Earth Kingdom and some of its most notable figures, including Aang's old friend King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

The clip quite literally throws wide the gates to the Earth Kingdom and, specifically, the city of Omashu where Bumi rules. As Aang soars through the skies and around the city's delivery chutes, the king narrates how his young bender pal is the savior of the world capable of rising against Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and his forces. A few action shots showcase Bumi's strength as he tests Aang and forces him to think outside the box, telling him that to be the hero the world needs, he needs to learn what it means to be the Avatar. He'll need to learn quickly, as Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) enter the fray and Fire Nation soldiers terrorize villages within the kingdom.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow the familiar story of Aang as he learns to master the four elements and comes to terms with his role as the one person in the world capable of bringing balance to a world at war. The first season is packed with many of the iconic characters throughout the show's run, including the mad genius Bumi and other Earth Kingdom pals like the Mechanist (Danny Pudi) who constructed Aang's upgraded glider, the Kyoshi warrior Suki (Maria Zhang), and even the poor unfortunate cabbage merchant who is once again played by James Sie. A few original characters, like Suki's mother Yukari (Tamlyn Tomita), will also be introduced to further flesh out the allies the Gaang encounter along their journey. Each step on the adventure will help prepare Aang for his eventual battle with Ozai to save the world.

'Avatar's Characters Will Be a Little Different From What Fans Remember

While the overall world will remain the same, a few changes have been made to the characters to erase some of the more "iffy" content of the original. Most notably, Sokka won't be as misogynistic as he was in the early goings of the animated series. The fan-favorite character's original arc saw him mature as Avatar progressed, but Netflix decided, for better or worse, that it was best to rework his development and instead have him be more respectful toward women from the start. Showrunner Albert Kim has had to make some tough decisions about adapting the beloved show to a new medium, like delaying the arrival of Sozin's Comet, for example, but there's hope among the cast and crew that these updates will ultimately lead to a better product that still honors its source material.

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix on February 22. Visit our full guide for everything you need to know heading into the live-action adaptation. Check out the sneak peek at the Earth Kingdom below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world way, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

