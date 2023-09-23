The Big Picture Funko has released a collection of Pop! figures inspired by iconic moments from Avatar: The Last Airbender, including Appa and Momo fighting with swords.

Funko always seems to know just what the fans are looking for. They know that even close to two decades since the show premiered, Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to capture the hearts and minds of audiences. The company has released a collection of new Pop! figures available for pre-order inspired by some fan-favorite moments from the show!

Over the course of the show’s three Seasons, or "Books," there have been a lot of iconic moments and scenes that fans still gush about to this day. Funko could probably release hundreds of Pop! figures inspired by those moments and fans would still think of more they’d like to see. But in the meantime, the figures just released for pre-order should excite any fan.

The first pair of Funk Pop! figures come from an adorably iconic moment from the show. Inspired by the scene from Book 3, where a sleep-deprived Aang hallucinates Appa and Momo arguing until they both draw swords and fight. Appa comes complete with his full armor and three swords. Meanwhile, Momo is equally ready to fight, with a sword of his own drawn. The next features Azula in the midst of her climatic agni kai in the show’s finale. The figure includes her lightning bending coursing around her. Another new figure sees Uncle Iroh in a similar mid-fight stance. He stands ready to redirect some lighting bending.

Funko has also released a new Aang Pop! figure! The new figure sees the young Avatar floating in the air, clutching onto his iconic air scooter. There is also a glow-in-the-dark variant of this figure that is available exclusively for preorder on Amazon. Additionally, a new glow-in-the-dark Spirit of Avatar Kyoshi figure with her fans drawn is available for pre-order exclusively through Entertainment Earth.

The final new Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop! figure released for pre-order features everyone’s favorite crazy king, King Bumi. The figure showcases the fan-favorite earthbender, just moments before he reveals himself to not be the frail old man he appears to be but instead an extremely strong bender. The figure even comes with him sitting on his throne.

What Does the Franchise Have to Offer In the Future?

Fans currently have a lot to look forward to, beyond receiving the figures in the mail. Netflix is set to release a live-action series based on the original series next year! Also, a new animated series is set for 2025 from the show’s original creators that will follow Aang in the years after the series ended! With even more surprises said to be on the horizon.

Fans can pre-order all the figures mentioned above now. Those available on Entertainment Earth can be found here. Stay tuned to Collider for any future Funko Pop! figure releases, and check the figures out below: