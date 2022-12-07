Moviegoers across the globe are anxiously awaiting the return of James Cameron's Avatar franchise with Avatar: The Way of Water’s release later this month. However, while most people will associate the word "Avatar" with Cameron’s sci-fi universe, that franchise is not the only game in town that uses that now iconic word. Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, a popular animated series that debuted in 2005, also shares the title. However, fans have just learned that the series was forced to change its name due to the now mega blockbuster film franchise.

In a recent tweet posted by Last Airbender’s animator/director Giancarlo Volpe, it was revealed that the show was forced to add The Last Airbender to the title. He specifically said, “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar the Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.” Although Last Airbender technically came out first in 2005, a whole four years before Avatar’s box office reign, Cameron started development on that historic blockbuster all the way back in 1994. After his other successful film Titanic debuted in 1996, Cameron officially announced that Avatar would be his next film. Fans just didn’t realize at the time that they would have to wait a whole 13 years before seeing that dream become a reality in 2009. Cameron held onto the title rights for all those years.

Because of the close time frame of each project, with Last Airbender concluding its epic three season run in 2008, fans of each franchise often wondered if there was ever a connection between them. That connection only includes the name, but Volpe also pointed out some rather funny similarities joking in his post, “Now the sequel is called The Way of Water. If part 3 is called 'The Firebending Masters' we riot.” The premise of Last Airbender centered around a young boy named Aang, the last surviving Airbender and Avatar. An Avatar in this universe means a person has the ability to wield all four elements, Earth, Air, Wind, and Fire. Each season saw Aang and his friends try to master one of the last three remaining elements the Avatar needed to defeat the dreaded Fire Lord. The very first season, which were all dubbed “Books” by the franchise, was titled “Water”. It’s a very odd coincidence that Way of Water is all about… well, water. Like Volpe humorously states in his post, if the Na’vi start Earth and Fire bending, we guess they can sue.

However, in all seriousness, this name change was a win-win for both franchises. Avatar went on to become the highest grossing film of all time while The Last Airbender, not including the bad M. Night Shyamalan adaptation, is considered by many people to be one of the best animated series of all-time. This little behind-the-scenes insight would also explain why Last Airbender’s equally brilliant sequel series The Legend of Korra dropped the Avatar title altogether. Both franchises are arguably more popular than they have ever been with Avatar: The Way of Water releasing on December 16 and The Last Airbender has a new animated theatrical film trilogy, a live-action Netflix series, and a new animated series all on the way. The first film of that planned animated trilogy is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. Cameron’s Avatar also has three more sequels in active development.

While we wait for more news surrounding both Avatar franchises, you can view Volpe’s full eye-opening post down below, along with the trailer for Way of Water and the original Last Airbender series' intro.