One of the most celebrated fantasy cartoons in television history, Avatar: The Last Airbender largely revolves around its three heroes: Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), Katara (Mae Whitman), and Sokka (Jack DeSena). Though they get the most attention as the protagonists of the story, they're far from the only characters one might call heroic. There are many others, even people in the more antagonistic Fire Nation, who also have noble qualities that befit such a characterization. You don't have to be perfect to be selfless and courageous, after all. It's also not necessary to be a major player in the narrative or even be a person to qualify as heroic (Appa and Momo, for instance).

People come and go from episode to episode, and this series is excellent at making such characters feel real in a short period. From flashbacks of Zuko's mother to the fleeting Princess Yue, someone who only appears briefly can nonetheless demonstrate humankind's tremendous capacity for good. Then there's a person like Zuko: while he does become one of the good guys in the end, that's not how we identify him for the majority of the show. With that in mind, the most heroic characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender sacrifice more than most, bravely confront danger, and do these things more consistently than everyone else in the Avatar narrative.

10 Hakoda

Voiced by André Sogliuzzo

Chieftan of the Southern Water Tribe, Hakoda, is a great leader and a resilient man. He's also Sokka and Katara's father, which means that he not only had to raise his kids as a single parent for a while, but he also had to leave them to fight in the war. When Avatar begins, they haven't seen him in years; he could very well be dead, for all they know. It's been a tragic life, but it turns out that he survived and retained the respect of his battalion for long enough that his kids finally catch up with him.

Sokka definitely considers his father a role model. Saying goodbye to his kids to fight against the Fire Nation was a very painful but necessary sacrifice. It takes even more strength to know that his wife won't be waiting at home for him. Along with the wisdom he imparts to his children when they finally reunite, this man surely ranks among the most heroic side characters who make fans love Avatar to this day.

9 Kya

Voiced by Grey DeLisle

While Sokka and Katara's father gave up a lot in the ongoing struggle for freedom, their mother sacrificed even more: her life. Katara was the final waterbender left in the Southern Water Tribe, and she would have been killed as a child if it weren't for her mother. When the show begins, all Katara knows is that The Fire Nation invaded their village and took her mother's life when they were there. The why becomes clearer in Season 3, though.

In "The Southern Raiders," Katara learns the specifics. A subsection of the Fire Nation army called The Southern Raiders was looking for what their source called the last waterbender in the South Pole. Her mother, Kya, obviously knew it was Katara, so she told them that it was herself instead. She expected to be taken prisoner, but the consequences proved more severe. Kya pays the ultimate price for her child, and that alone makes her a hero in her daughter's (and our) eyes.

8 Ursa

Voiced by Jen Cohn

Zuko (Dante Basco) loved his mother, and it's easy to see why once we're given a closer look at her in one of Avatar's most distinctive episodes. Ursa was the opposite of her husband in every way. She wasn't a bender; instead, she was kind, attempted to have her children get along rather than compete, and reprimanded Azula for her foul behavior. What makes Ursa heroic, however, is that she saves Zuko from his grandfather's wrath.

After Ozai foolishly suggested that his father skip over Iroh and give him the throne instead, Firelord Azulon rebuked him. Azulon ordered Ozai to lose his son, as Iroh had lost his. Ozai himself told Zuko that he was going to kill him, but Ursa concocted a plan to have her husband's father killed so that Ozai would become Firelord. As a consequence, she would be banished for her treason. Her last words to her son were, "No matter how things may seem to change, never forget who you are." With such limited screen time, Ursa's devotion to Zuko is very touching.

7 King Bumi

Voiced by André Sogliuzzo

The eccentric King Bumi is astoundingly the one friend from Aang's childhood who's still alive. At the wise old age of 112, Bumi has such a nutty sense of humor that he spends a whole episode giving Aang ridiculous tasks while Sokka and Katara slowly get more and more engulfed by rock candy. Bumi is also the most powerful earthbender in the world, able to travel underground and execute all sorts of hyper-advanced techniques. His wisdom is just as formidable, though.

Both play a part in his approach to fighting the Fire Nation when they invade Omashu. Bumi did nothing when they first arrived, and his city quickly surrendered. Though he never explicitly says this when he explains his strategy to Aang, it seems that he vastly reduced the number of casualties by making sure that no one fought to begin with. Then, when the solar eclipse arrives, Bumi again makes sure that none of his people are lost to war with a simple strategy: take Omashu back all alone. This sacrifice takes a true leader and a "mad genius"—as the Avatar likes to call him.

6 Iroh

Voiced by Makoto Iwamatsu (Seasons 1-2) and Greg Baldwin (Season 3)